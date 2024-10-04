Lanterns: DC taps Black Mirror, Slow Horses director to helm first episodes

James Hawes, known for Black Mirror, Slow Horses, and more, will be the director of the first episodes of DC’s Lanterns series.

Per THR, DC Studios and HBO have tapped James Hawes to serve as the director of the first two episodes of Lanterns. Hawes is a prolific TV director, having helmed episodes of Black Mirror, Penny Dreadful, Doctor Who, The Alienist, Snowpiercer, Raised by Wolves, and Slow Horses. He also recently made his feature directorial debut with One Life, a biopic starring Anthony Hopkins as Nicholas Winton, who helped save hundreds of children during World War II.

The live-action Green Lantern series is said to have a True Detective vibe as it “follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.” Kyle Chandler was recently set to star as Hal Jordan. Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge) and Stephan James (Homecoming) are the top choices for John Stewart, with THR stating that screen tests are happening right now.

Josh Brolin was originally in talks to play Hal Jordan, but he recently said it didn’t work out. “You know what? Green Lantern didn’t work out, but that’s okay,” Brolin said. “It’s working out. Who is it going to be, Kyle Chandler? I love him as an actor, I think he’s wonderful, actually. And, you know, we’ll see what’s down the line, man.

Lanterns was given an eight-episode straight-to-series order earlier this summer. Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, said: “We are elated to be reuniting with both Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC’s ‘Green Lantern.’ As part of James and Peter’s vision for the DC Universe, this first new live action series will mark an exciting new era.

In a joint statement, James Gunn and Peter Safran, co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios, added: “We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm. John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and LANTERNS brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with ‘Superman.’

