Josh Brolin confirms those Green Lantern talks & comments on Kyle Chandler taking the role

Josh Brolin confirms he was in talks to star in HBO’s Green Lantern series and comments on Kyle Chandler taking on the role.

By
Josh Brolin, Green Lantern

Rumours began circulating earlier this month that Josh Brolin was in talks to star in HBO’s upcoming Green Lantern TV series. It later emerged that he had turned down the role, with Warner Bros. now in talks with Kyle Chandler to wield the power ring. While speaking with ComicBook.com, Brolin confirmed he had been in talks to star in Lanterns, but it didn’t work out.

You know what? Green Lantern didn’t work out, but that’s okay,” Brolin said. “It’s working out. Who is it going to be, Kyle Chandler? I love him as an actor, I think he’s wonderful, actually. And, you know, we’ll see what’s down the line, man.” That last line does seem to hint that he would be open to another DC role. While there were some who weren’t down with Brolin taking on the role, I was excited by his potential involvement, however brief it might have been. That said, I’m sure Chandler will be great.

The production is still looking for an actor to play John Stewart, with Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge) and Stephan James (Homecoming) recently being cited as the top choices.

Related
Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Beetlejuice, Drive, No Country For Old Men, X-Men

The series “follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.Lanterns was given an eight-episode straight-to-series order earlier this summer. Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, said: “We are elated to be reuniting with both Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC’s ‘Green Lantern.’ As part of James and Peter’s vision for the DC Universe, this first new live action series will mark an exciting new era.

In a joint statement, James Gunn and Peter Safran, co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios, added: “We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm. John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and LANTERNS brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with ‘Superman.’

Source: ComicBook.com
Tags: ,
icon More TV News
Josh Brolin, Green Lantern
Josh Brolin confirms those Green Lantern talks & comments on Kyle Chandler taking the role
Stranger Things, Frank Darabont
Frank Darabont hasn’t directed for 11 years but was convinced to come back for the final season of Stranger Things
Ryan Murphy’s adaptation of the page-turning thriller The Beauty gets a series order at FX with Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, and more leading the cast
Chucky, cancelled
Chucky has been cancelled after three seasons
View All

About the Author

10156 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Josh Brolin News

Latest TV News

Load more articles