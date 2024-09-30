Josh Brolin confirms those Green Lantern talks & comments on Kyle Chandler taking the role

Rumours began circulating earlier this month that Josh Brolin was in talks to star in HBO’s upcoming Green Lantern TV series. It later emerged that he had turned down the role, with Warner Bros. now in talks with Kyle Chandler to wield the power ring. While speaking with ComicBook.com, Brolin confirmed he had been in talks to star in Lanterns, but it didn’t work out.

“ You know what? Green Lantern didn’t work out, but that’s okay, ” Brolin said. “ It’s working out. Who is it going to be, Kyle Chandler? I love him as an actor, I think he’s wonderful, actually. And, you know, we’ll see what’s down the line, man. ” That last line does seem to hint that he would be open to another DC role. While there were some who weren’t down with Brolin taking on the role, I was excited by his potential involvement, however brief it might have been. That said, I’m sure Chandler will be great.

The production is still looking for an actor to play John Stewart, with Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge) and Stephan James (Homecoming) recently being cited as the top choices.

The series “ follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. ” Lanterns was given an eight-episode straight-to-series order earlier this summer. Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, said: “ We are elated to be reuniting with both Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC’s ‘Green Lantern.’ As part of James and Peter’s vision for the DC Universe, this first new live action series will mark an exciting new era. “