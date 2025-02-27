Hollywood peers and fans pay tribute to Gene Hackman after the news of his passing

The tragic news of Gene Hackman and his family has stunned film fans this morning. Francis Ford Coppola and more share their love for the icon.

The film world has been rocked today with the passing of a Hollywood icon. The news of Gene Hackman’s death has a number of his peers and his fans paying tribute to him online. It was reported earlier that at the age of 95, Hackman, his retired pianist wife, 63-year-old Betsy Arakawa, and their dog were all found dead at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Wednesday afternoon. New Mexico police have said that the causes of death are under investigation, “but they do not believe foul play is a factor at this time.”

Variety reports that Francis Ford Coppola has paid tribute to his friend and movie peer as he posted on his Instagram, “The loss of a great artist, always cause for both mourning and celebration: Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity. I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution.” Hackman starred in one of Coppola’s beloved spy thrillers, The Conversation, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and won the Palme d’Or. The film also received three Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Original Screenplay and Best Sound.

Director Edgar Wright would keep his tribute to two simple words, “The greatest…”

Star Trek‘s George Takei would also take to social media to give recognition to Hackman’s presence as he was dynamic as an everyman-type character. Takei’s tribute would read, “We have lost one of the true giants of the screen. Gene Hackman could play anyone, and you could feel a whole life behind it. He could be everyone and no one, a towering presence or an everyday Joe. That’s how powerful an actor he was. He will be missed, but his work will live on forever.”

We have lost one of the true giants of the screen. Gene Hackman could play anyone, and you could feel a whole life behind it. He could be everyone and no one, a towering presence or an everyday Joe. That’s how powerful an actor he was. He will be missed, but his work will live on… pic.twitter.com/OfmXVCG0jt — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 27, 2025

Viola Davis showed paid her respects on her Instagram, saying, “Loved you in everything! The Conversation, The French Connection, The Poseidon Adventure, Unforgiven—tough yet vulnerable. You were one of the greats. God bless those who loved you. Rest well, sir.”