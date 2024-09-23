Kyle Chandler in negotiations to wear Hal Jordan’s power ring for DC’s Lanterns series

Friday Night Lights star Kyle Chandler could wield Hal Jordan’s ring for DC’s Lanterns series now that he’s is in talks to join the show.

In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape Kyle Chandler’s sight if the Friday Night Lights actor brandishes a power ring for DC‘s Lanterns series. According to Deadline, Kyle Chandler is negotiating to star as Hal Jordan in HBO’s Green Lantern series. News about the Emmy-winning actor becoming a space cop for the anticipated adaptation arrived weeks after rumors began flying about Josh Brolin playing Hal Jordan. No one is commenting about the likelihood of Kyle Chandler joining the series, but Deadline appears confident in their source.

Lanterns has officially been given an eight-episode straight-to-series order by HBO, Warner Bros. Television, and DC Studios. Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) will serve as showrunner and executive producer and will co-write the series alongside Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers) and Tom King (Supergirl), who will also executive produce.

The series “follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.” Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, said, “We are elated to be reuniting with both Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC’s Green Lantern. As part of James and Peter’s vision for the DC Universe, this first new live-action series will mark an exciting new era.”

The search for an actor to play John Stewart continues while DC fans prepare for the launch of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s “Gods and Monsters” arc. The arc will begin with the animated series Creature Commandos and then Gunn’s highly anticipated Superman.

A different Green Lantern series had been developing for years but needed help moving forward. Penned by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Seth Grahame-Smith, the series was slated to tell a story “spanning decades and galaxies, beginning on Earth in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern, secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott, and 1984, with cocky alpha male Guy Gardner and half-alien Bree Jarta. They’ll be joined by a multitude of other Lanterns — from comic book favorites to never-before-seen heroes.” Jeremy Irvine (Treadstone) was set to play Alan Scott alongside Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story) as Guy Gardner, but the project was completely redeveloped.

Kyle Chandler is famous for his role as Eric Taylor in the Friday Night Lights series. He has also performed well in movies like The Midnight Sky, Manchester By the Sea, The Wolf of Wall Street, and more. Courting Chandler makes me think DC wants a seasoned portrayal of Hal Jordan in Lanterns instead of what we saw in 2011’s Green Lantern, starring Ryan Reynolds as Jordan. What do you think?

Is Kyle Chandler the right actor to play Hal Jordan in Lanterns? Do you have someone else in mind? Let us know in the comments section below.