Lanterns showrunner teases HBO series takes place over different time periods

There are plenty of projects in the DC Universe pipeline, but perhaps the one I’m the most excited about is Lanterns. I’ve always loved Green Lantern, and the upcoming HBO series will be giving us two of the best to ever wield the ring: Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre). The series follows these two intergalactic cops as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

We still don’t know all that much about Lanterns, but co-creator and showrunner Chris Mundy did confirm a few details while speaking with Men’s Health, including the fact that it will take place over different time periods. One of the ways it’s similar to True Detective.

“ Our story takes place in a couple of different time periods and so the challenge was for the characters be consistent at their core, ” Mundy said. “ John’s sort of a different person in one of them than he is in another. And I do think the physicality and magnetism that Aaron brings to the role brought that all together. That theater training, that wanting to be in the minutia of the work and the craft, it really added to John’s character from all sides. It added dimension to the more physical side of the role, and to the more emotional, creative part of the role. “

Mundy added that they wanted a kind of buddy cop vibe between Hal and John. “ Kyle’s character has kind of a throwback Chuck Yeager vibe to him. He’s the kind of guy who you meet, and you don’t know whether you like him or you want to punch him, ” he said. “ Then there’s Aaron, who has a quiet authority about him, and I think that’s important to their dynamic, to the story we’re telling. And literally from day one, Kyle started giving Aaron shit for being young and inexperienced. And then Aaron started giving Kyle shit for being an old man. You’d see it in between takes too—they’d start messing with each other would just keep sitting there playing with that dynamic in the best way. And because all the dialog is supposed to be in a very back-and-forth, style they were into that rhythm before they even got into those scenes. “

Lanterns will be released on HBO in 2026, but it doesn’t have an official release date yet.