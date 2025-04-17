Lanterns director on how much the HBO series will be like True Detective

Since its beginning, Lanterns has billed itself as a mystery series similar to True Detective. Speaking with THR, Lanterns director James Hawes believes those comparisons are valid, but adds that the Green Lantern series will have a little more humour.

“ Talking tone, it looks and feels rooted. You meet two guys, but there is wit and comedy to it that you would not expect in True Detective, ” Hawes said. “ It is, in many ways, a buddy cop structure with travel in the story time, to and fro, that is really sophisticated. Chris Mundy has done the most amazing job with the team there, and so I think [the True Detective comparison] is valid. People will still go, ‘What were you talking about?’ to some extent, but I would also bring in No Country for Old Men, Fargo and things that have that Americana heart to them. There’s a wry humor, and so there definitely is more wit and humor than there is in True Detective. “

Hawes added that he “ wanted this world to be rooted, and while there’s only so far you can go with rooting characters in a show about Green Lantern, they are. This is a world where we accept that the Green Lanterns exist and aliens exist. So the rest of it is played straight and in the world as we know it. ” The series follows Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), “ two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. ”