Lanterns: Nathan Fillion will return as Guy Gardner in HBO series

Nathan Fillion will enter the DC Universe as Guy Gardner in James Gunn’s Superman, but he’ll also be back for HBO’s Lanterns.

It was only a matter of time before another member of the Green Lantern Corps joined Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights) and Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge) in HBO’s upcoming DC series. It’s been announced that Nathan Fillion will reprise the role of Guy Gardner in Lanterns. The character will introduce himself in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie.

The series follows Hal Jordan (Chandler) and John Stewart (Pierre), “two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Fillion recently teased a little about his character. “He’s a jerk! What’s important to know is, you don’t have to be good to be a Green Lantern; you just have to be fearless,” he said. “So Guy Gardner is fearless, and he is not very good. He’s not nice, which is very freeing as an actor because you just think to yourself, what is the most selfish, self-serving thing I can do in this moment? And that’s the answer. I think if he has a superpower, it might be his overconfidence, in that he thinks he could take on Superman. He can’t!

The rest of the Lanterns cast includes Kelly MacDonald (Boardwalk Empire) as Sheriff Kerry, a “no-nonsense woman deeply devoted to her family and close-knit town,” Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead) as William Macon, a modern cowboy described as “a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade,” Poorna Jagannathan (The Night Of) as Zoe, who is described as “effortlessly confident and poised in any setting, even those where she stands out. She is every bit as composed and cunning as the influential men around her,” and Ulrich Thomsen (Banshee) as Sinestro. Jason Ritter (Matlock) also recently joined the cast as Billy Macon, “a good-looking charmer who does his father’s (Dillahunt) bidding. Capitalizing on his family’s reputation, he clings to his small-town ego and has everything to lose.

Chris Mundy (Ozark) will serve as showrunner and executive producer and will co-write the series alongside Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers) and Tom King (Supergirl), who will also executive produce. James Hawes, a prolific TV director best known for Black Mirror and Slow Horses, will helm the first two episodes. Lanterns was given an eight-episode straight-to-series order last summer. Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, said: “We are elated to be reuniting with both Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC’s ‘Green Lantern.’ As part of James and Peter’s vision for the DC Universe, this first new live action series will mark an exciting new era.

As for Superman, the highly anticipated film is slated to hit theaters on July 11th.

Source: Entertainment Weekly
