The Mighty Nein animated series from Critical Role starring Alan Cumming, Nathan Fillion, & more gets an action-packed trailer

This morning at New York City Comic-Con‘s Critical Role & Prime Video: A Decade of Adventure and The Animated World of Exandria panel, Critical Role and Titmouse awarded fans with a look at the first official trailer for the dark fantasy animated series The Mighty Nein, premiering on November 19 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Today’s trailer for The Mighty Nein introduces the show’s ragtag group of mischief makers, including “a homeless wizard,” “an inebriated goblin,” “a shipwrecked sailor,” “a cocky ringmaster,” “a temperamental monk,” and “chaos incarnate.” Why this band of warriors? To put it plainly, they’re so random and seemingly inept that other parties will look right past them, assuming they’re a band of traveling jokesters. Little do people know the group is working alongside one another to keep the kingdom from crumbling after a dangerous arcane relic known as “The Beacon” falls into the wrong hands.

During the panel, hosted by Wayne Brady, Laura Bailey, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Liam O’Brien, Ashley Johnson, Taliesin Jaffe, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham were in attendance. However, the star power doesn’t stop there. Assembling to voice lead characters in The Mighty Nein are Anjelica Huston, Lucy Liu, Nathan Fillion, T’Nia Miller, Tim McGraw, Rahul Kohli, Mark Strong, Anika Noni Rose, Auli’i Cravalho, Ming-Na Wen, Jonthan Frakes, Alan Cumming, Felicia Day, Graham McTavish, and Ivanna Sakhno!

Critical Role‘s Tasha Huo serves as showrunner for The Mighty Nein, with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina acting as executive producers alongside the Critical Role voice cast.

With a more severe tone, peppering of good humor, and plenty of high-fantasy action, The Mighty Nein trailer brings everything fans love about Critical Role to the battlefield. It’s as if Critical Role took one of its grandest tabletop RPG adventures and adapted it for the small screen. Wait. That’s precisely what they did. This formula could be why I’m getting the urge to play D&D again. It’s been ages since I got together with a group of friends to slay monsters and strategize about raiding dungeons and uncharted territory looming on the horizon. Maybe The Mighty Nein will be precisely what I need to scratch the RPG itch without flooding everyone’s inbox with invites to a D&D rebirth.

