Lanterns: Garret Dillahunt joins HBO’s DC series as a villain

Deadline reports that Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead) has joined Lanterns in what will be a major recurring role. In my opinion, Dillahunt can do anything. The man is so good. He will be a welcome addition to the Green Lantern series.

It’s said that Dillahunt will play William Macon, a modern cowboy who is described as “ a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade. ” As far as I know, this doesn’t sound like anyone from the comics. Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights) is set to star in Lanterns as Hal Jordan alongside Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge) as John Stewart. Kelly MacDonald (Boardwalk Empire) also recently boarded the series as Sheriff Kerry, a “ no-nonsense woman deeply devoted to her family and close-knit town. “

The live-action Green Lantern series is said to have a True Detective vibe as it “ follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. ” Chris Mundy (Ozark) will serve as showrunner and executive producer and will co-write the series alongside Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers) and Tom King (Supergirl), who will also executive produce. James Hawes, a prolific TV director best known for Black Mirror and Slow Horses, will helm the first two episodes.

Josh Brolin was originally in talks to play Hal Jordan, but he recently said it didn’t work out. “ You know what? Green Lantern didn’t work out, but that’s okay, ” Brolin said. “ It’s working out. Who is it going to be, Kyle Chandler? I love him as an actor, I think he’s wonderful, actually. And, you know, we’ll see what’s down the line, man. ”

Lanterns was given an eight-episode straight-to-series order earlier this summer. Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, said: “ We are elated to be reuniting with both Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC’s ‘Green Lantern.’ As part of James and Peter’s vision for the DC Universe, this first new live action series will mark an exciting new era. “