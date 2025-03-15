Larry David may have some pretty good ideas for another season of Curb Your Enthusiasm

Going into the 12th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, we all knew it was the end. Gone would be the pants tents, the car pool lanes, the Palestinian chicken, and Larry David would live out the rest of his days beating up Elmo. But even less than one year after the show concluded, word is coming that Larry David may have some ideas for a 13th season.

Speaking with Deadline, Amy Gravitt – who serves as Head of Comedy at HBO – said she is game for more Curb Your Enthusiasm and that things could be headed that way. “[Larry David and I have] been chatting. It seems like he’s got some ideas for me.” That’s just vague enough to pique our curiosity, although considering the breaks between the majority of the seasons, we wouldn’t expect anything firm for quite some time. (Curb has had a number of seasons premiere in consecutive years, but two- and three-year breaks wasn’t uncommon; and who can forget the excruciating six-year wait between seasons eight and nine?)

If Larry David – who is 77 now – does in fact try to get a season 13 of Curb Your Enthusiasm off the ground, it would be a bit of a surprise considering how final the 12th season was set up to be. Even the poster had the tagline, “The last of his kind,” while the final episode was appropriately titled “No Lessons Learned.” That finale, too, mirrored that of Seinfeld structurally and thematically, further ending on a scene that offered just the sort of “finality” that fit the show. Of course, if it did come back, it would sorely be missing the late Richard Lewis, who passed away while season 12 was airing in February 2024.

Larry David hasn’t exactly been off the radar since Curb Your Enthusiasm bowed last April, even hitting the road for a 10-date tour. But maybe the TV life is for him – hey, at least he’s not working on a sequel to Sour Grapes…

What do you think? Should Curb Your Enthusiasm come back for a 13th season or did it end on the right note?