The story of missionary John Allen Chau is told in the intensely dramatic trailer for Last Days

Fast & Furious and Star Trek Beyond director Justin Lin will offer audiences something different after his upcoming drama, Last Days, comes to theaters on October 24, courtesy of Vertical. Vertical has just released a new trailer for the film.

Last Days, based on the Outside magazine article “The Last Days of John Allen Chau” by Alex Perry, focuses on the 26-year-old missionary John Allen Chau (Sky Yang), who journeys to the remote North Sentinel Island, determined to convert an isolated tribe. At the same time, authorities attempt to intervene before potential harm occurs. Sister Midnight’s Radhika Apte leads the chase, playing a detective from the Andaman Islands, determined to halt John’s mission before he can upset a natural balance.

Justin Lin directs Last Days from a script by Ben Ripley (Flatliners). The film also stars Naveen Andrews (Lost, The Dropout), Ken Leung (Old, Industry), Toby Wallace (Babyteeth, Eden), Marny Kennedy (The Saddle Club, Mortified), and Ciara Bravo (Cherry, Due West).

Last Days premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where our Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, reviewed the film. According to Chris, Last Days is “a nuanced portrayal of a man whose saviour complex literally led to his horrible demise. It’s entertaining, and slickly made, with it playing as a kind of hybrid to Lin’s two sensibilities. It has the style of his studio films and the soul of his early indie work.” Chris also notes Lin’s attention to detail regarding Chau’s mission, saying, “Lin’s film greatly empathizes with Chau, depicting him as driven and charismatic, even if his naivety proves deadly. The film has an epic feel, with Chau exploring the world in the years leading up to his misguided mission and Yang excellent in a complicated role.”

“In his great, heralded return to independent cinema, Justin has crafted a beautifully tragic tale about one man’s attempt to change the world,” said Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey in a statement to Deadline. “Vertical is proud to be releasing this incredible film.”

“I feel extremely lucky to be on this journey with everyone who has helped bring this film to the screen,” said Lin about bringing the film to broader audiences. “It’s a story that resonated so much with me, and I’m excited to share it with the world.”

Justin Lin’s Last Days comes to theaters on October 24, 2025.