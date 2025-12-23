Last Samurai Standing renewed for season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed Last Samurai Standing for season 2, setting the stage for more bloody samurai action. Based on the Ikusagami series of novels by Shogo Imamura, the first season follows 292 samurai as they are drawn into a lethal contest by the promise of a 100 billion yen prize.

Last Samurai Standing was a Big Success on Netflix

In a statement to THR, Last Samurai Standing star, producer, and action choreographer Junichi Okada said, “ I’m pleased to see that Last Samurai Standing has reached global audiences and has been confirmed for a second season. I’m excited to get back into this wild world and once again charge into battle with the production team. We hope to make the next season even more energetic and action-packed. We’d love to have you along for the ride, and please stay tuned for Season 2. “

The six-episode first season of the series debuted on Netflix on November 13 and quickly became a big success. It topped the streaming service’s Global Top 10 (Non-English Series) chart and ranked in the Top 10 in 88 countries. It held the #1 position for four consecutive weeks in Japan. It also boasts a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Director Michihito Fujii said the overseas reception to the series helped persuade Netflix to move forward with a second season. “ I’m very pleased and relieved that Last Samurai Standing has been such a big hit outside Japan, ” he said. “ Thank you so much. I’m also honored to say that the series has officially been greenlit for a second season. It gives me chills just thinking about all the exciting days that lie ahead with this amazing production team led by Junichi Okada. There’s no doubt that Season 2 will be even bigger and better than the first, so I’m going to hold on to my seat and give it my best. I hope everyone will keep their eyes peeled for what we have in store! “

What is Last Samurai Standing About?

“ Set in the late 19th century during the Meiji period, Last Samurai Standing thrusts viewers into a relentless life-and-death game, ” reads the description. “ At nightfall, 292 warriors — including lead character Shujiro Saga (Junichi Okada) — gather at Kyoto’s Tenryuji Temple, each lured by the promise of a massive cash prize. Each donning a single wooden tag, participants must steal the tags of their rivals and race to Tokyo to claim victory. As the signal sounds, the temple erupts into chaos, launching a brutal fight for survival where only one can stand victorious. “

I haven’t had the chance to watch the series for myself (who has the time to actually watch all these shows?), but I’ve got it sitting in my watchlist for some point in the future. Those of you who have watched Last Samurai Standing, are you excited to see that the series has been renewed?