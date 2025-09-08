Let the battle royale begin in the new trailer for the Last Samurai Standing series

Prepare for an all-out battle royale of Samurai carnage as Netflix releases the teaser trailer for the Japanese series, Last Samurai Standing. The show is based on the Ikusagami series of novels by Shogo Imamura, which was published by Kodansha Bunko. We get a small setup of the massive life-or-death tournament, where every life you collect is a point. The contestants are also encouraged to use any means necessary.

The official Netflix synopsis reads,

“Set in the late 19th century during the Meiji period, Last Samurai Standing thrusts viewers into a relentless life-and-death game. At nightfall, 292 warriors — including lead character Shujiro Saga (Junichi Okada) — gather at Kyoto’s Tenryuji Temple, each lured by the promise of a massive cash prize. Each donning a single wooden tag, participants must steal the tags of their rivals and race to Tokyo to claim victory. As the signal sounds, the temple erupts into chaos, launching a brutal fight for survival where only one can stand victorious.

The action is epic, with the large-scale melee at Tenryuji Temple filmed over multiple days and involving more than 1,000 cast and crew members. Producer and star Junichi Okada, together with director Michihito Fujii, pushed the boundaries of visual storytelling, blending modern CG advancements with practical effects to deliver some of the most realistic and visceral action scenes ever seen in Japanese television.”

The cast includes Junichi Okada, Yumia Fujisaki, Kaya Kiyohara, Masahiro Higashide, Shota Sometani, Taichi Saotome, Yuya Endo, Taiiku Okazaki, Kairi Jo, Yasushi Fuchikami, Takaaki Enoki, Yoshi Sakou, Satoru Matsuo, Toshihiro Yashiba, Daisuke Kuroda, Mitsuo Yoshihara, Wataru Ichinose, Takashi Sasano, Yuya Matsuura, Ryudo Uzaki, Arata Iura, Tetsushi Tanaka, Ayumu Nakajima, Takayuki Yamada, Riho Yoshioka, Kazunari Ninomiya, Hiroshi Tamaki, Hideaki Ito and Gaku Hamada.

Last Samurai Standing comes from directors Michihito Fujii, Kento Yamaguchi and Toru Yamamoto. Kosuke Oshida produces along with star Junichi Okada. Shinichi Takahashi is on board as an executive producer. The film comes from the production company Office Shirous.

In addition to producing and starring, Junichi Okada was also the action director on the film, and the combat looks to be featuring some amazingly choreographed sequences.

The slicing begins on Netflix starting November 13.