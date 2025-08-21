Netflix presents their Fall movie preview for 2025

Summer is winding down and while Netflix had big releases like Happy Gilmore 2, the streamer is now looking to the latter part of the year with their preview of the fall movie slate for 2025.

With Halloween coming up, Netflix is gearing up for the premiere of Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein. Del Toro’s Frankenstein has the following logline: Set in Eastern Europe in the 19th Century, the story of Dr. Pretorius, who needs to track down Frankenstein’s monster- who is believed to have died in a fire forty years before–in order to continue the experiments of Dr. Frankenstein. Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight) stars alongside Mia Goth (Pearl), Jacob Elordi (Saltburn), Christoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds), and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones)

Kathryn Bigelow is also set to make a big return with her wartime political thriller, A House of Dynamite. The official logline for A House of Dynamite from Netflix reads, “When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond.” The streamer has also announced that the film is due to release in select theaters sometime in October, and then it will be available to stream on Netflix on October 24. Bigelow directs from a script by Noah Oppenheim, whose credits include Jackie, which starred Natalie Portman, and the Robert De Niro political thriller mini-series Zero Day.

George Clooney and Adam Sandler also team up for Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly. Jay Kelly finds Clooney playing the titular famous actor, who heads to Europe with his manager Ron (Sandler) as he is about to accept a lifetime achievement award. It’s there that he comes to terms with his successes, failures, regrets, and more. The film will hit theaters on November 14th after it debuts at this year’s 82nd Venice International Film Festival, competing for the Golden Lion. It hits Netflix on December 5th.

There is also Train Dreams, which is based on Denis Johnson’s beloved novella and is the moving portrait of Robert Grainier, a logger and railroad worker who leads a life of unexpected depth and beauty in the rapidly-changing America of the early 20th Century. Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones, Nathaniel Arcand, Clifton Collins Jr., John Diehl, Paul Schneider, Kerry Condon, and William H. Macy star, with Will Patton providing narration. Netflix is planning to give the film a limited theatrical release on November 7th. It will make its way over to the streaming service two weeks later, on November 21st.

Speaking of dreams, Netflix will also release a new animated adventure called In Your Dreams. The synopsis reads, “In Your Dreams is a comedy adventure that follows Stevie and her brother Elliot as they journey into the absurd landscape of their own dreams. If the siblings can withstand a snarky stuffed giraffe, zombie breakfast foods, and the queen of nightmares, the Sandman will grant them their ultimate dream come true…the perfect family.” The film sports a cast list that includes the voices of Craig Robinson, Simu Liu, Cristin Milioti, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Elias Janssen, Omid Djalili, Gia Carides, SungWon Cho and Zachary Noah Piser. You’ll be able to catch In Your Dreams on Netflix on November 14.

Of course, one of the most anticipated releases for Netflix this year is Rian Johnson’s next installment in the Knives Out series, Wake Up Dead Man. Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, with Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man 3), Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men), Josh O’Connor (The Crown), Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), Andrew Scott (Ripley), Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), Mila Kunis (That 70s Show), Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction), and Jeremy Renner (Avengers: Endgame) – whose likeness was featured on a hot sauce in Glass Onion – making up the rest of the primary cast. Meanwhile, we’re not sure if Hugh Grant (Notting Hill) will show up as Phillip, Benoit’s domestic partner, who had a cameo in the previous film. The new mystery begins on December 12.

The streamer recently released the trailer for Ballad of a Small Player, which sports the synopsis, “Lord Doyle (Colin Farrell) is laying low in Macau – spending his days and nights on the casino floors, drinking heavily and gambling what little money he has left. Struggling to keep up with his fast-rising debts, he is offered a lifeline by the mysterious Dao Ming (Fala Chen), a casino employee with secrets of her own. However, in hot pursuit is Cynthia Blithe (Tilda Swinton) – a private investigator ready to confront Doyle with what he is running from. As Doyle tries to climb to salvation, the confines of reality start to close in.” Ballad of a Small Player also stars Fala Chen, from The Undoing and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Deanie Ip, known for A Simple Life, Alex Jennings, known for The Crown and Tilda Swinton, whose credits include Michael Clayton, Okja, The Killer and The Room Next Door. Netflix also previously announced the premiere date for Ballad of a Small Player, which will be in select theaters on October 15 and on Netflix globally on October 29.

