Colin Farrell goes all-in in the new trailer for Ballad of a Small Player

Ante up. Colin Farrell stars in Netflix’s Ballad of a Small Player and we are now given a new look at it with the first official trailer. The project was announced last year with its production starting later on. Ballad of a Small Player comes from Edward Berger, the director of the Academy Award-winning All Quiet on the Western Front. While Berger directs, Rowan Joffe has adapted a script that is based on the novel of the same name by Lawrence Osborne. Mike Goodridge is on board to produce through his Good Chaos banner, as well as Berger through his Nine Hours banner, along with Matthew James Wilkinson. Berger currently has a first-look deal with Netflix, which this movie will be the start of.

The movie is also an official selection of the Toronto International Film Festival, which will take place next month.

The official Netflix synopsis reads,

“Lord Doyle (Colin Farrell) is laying low in Macau – spending his days and nights on the casino floors, drinking heavily and gambling what little money he has left. Struggling to keep up with his fast-rising debts, he is offered a lifeline by the mysterious Dao Ming (Fala Chen), a casino employee with secrets of her own. However, in hot pursuit is Cynthia Blithe (Tilda Swinton) – a private investigator ready to confront Doyle with what he is running from. As Doyle tries to climb to salvation, the confines of reality start to close in.”

Ballad of a Small Player also stars Fala Chen, from The Undoing and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Deanie Ip, known for A Simple Life, Alex Jennings, known for The Crown and Tilda Swinton, whose credits include Michael Clayton, Okja, The Killer and The Room Next Door.

Other crew on the project includes production designer Jonathan Houlding (Poor Things, The Martian), makeup & hair designer Heike Merker (All Quiet on the Western Front, Cloud Atlas), costume designer Lisy Christl (All Quiet on the Western Front, Conclave), and editor Nick Emerson (Conclave, Lady Macbeth).

Netflix also previously announced the premiere date for Ballad of a Small Player, which will be in select theaters on October 15 and on Netflix globally on October 29.