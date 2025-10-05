Could Laurie Metcalf reprise Mrs. Loomis for Scream 7?

To say that the cast for Scream 7 is stacked would be an understatement. Look at this lineup: Matthew Lillard, Scott Foley, David Arquette – wait a minute…You probably noticed that each of the characters they play – Stu Macher, Roman Bridger and Dewey Riley – are dead, having been stabbed, shot or had a TV set thrown on their heads. With the rules thrown out of the window faster than Cici Cooper, that means anybody – even the dead – could return. To take a head count, Skeet Ulrich’s Billy Loomis popping up in 2022’s Scream, he and Lillard will check off the Ghostfaces from the original film, with Foley’s Bridger taking care of Scream 3 (the only solo killer in the whole franchise). So let’s take a look at Scream 2 …

Entertainment Tonight recently caught up with Laurie Metcalf, who played reporter Debbie Salt – later revealed to be Mrs. Loomis, mother to Billy – in Scream 2, conspiring to get revenge with her fellow Ghostface and freaky Tarantino film student Mickey. When asked if there was a possibility if she would reprise her role, she coyly said, “I would…I would, if asked. I would if asked.” That’s not much to go on, but at this point we can’t rule out the possibility. Timothy Olyphant, on the other hand, has given more publicity to the rumored reprisal of James Stacey in The Adventures of Cliff Booth, though that debacle may have taught him to keep quiet about anything related to Mickey…

Laurie Metcalf has been quite proud of her work in Scream 2, even going so far as to say that her reveal as one of the Ghostfaces is the best in the entire franchise. Based on an article we ran last year, not everyone is on her side, but I can imagine Scream fans would welcome Mrs. Loomis with open arms (and at least one eye open) if she were to return for Scream 7.

Do you think we’ll be getting more than the already-announced returning Scream alum in Scream 7? Which deceased character do you most want back? Let us know in the comments section below!