Lazareth trailer: edge-of-your-seat thriller starring Ashley Judd gets May release date

Coming our way from Vertical, TPC, and SSS Entertainment, the thriller Lazareth is set to receive a theatrical and VOD release on May 10th – and with that date just one month away, a trailer for the film has arrived online. You can watch it in the embed above.

Written and directed by Alec Tibaldi (Spiral Farm), Lazareth tells the following story: Following the death of their parents, Lee adopts her nieces, Imogen and Maeve, and raises them in a remote cabin as a deadly pandemic rages on around them. For over 10 years, the girls are raised to never leave the woods, avoid any and all interaction with outsiders, and ultimately rely on Lee as their only connection to the outside world. Lee has convinced the girls this is the key to survival in what is now an infectious and violent world. But when Imogen and Maeve discover an injured man in the nearby woods, Lee’s absolute control begins to disintegrate as their faith in her, and everything they’ve ever known, begins to unravel.

Ashley Judd (Heat), Katie Douglas (Ginny & Georgia), Sarah Pidgeon (Tiny Beautiful Things), Asher Angel (Shazam!), and newcomer Edward Balaban star. I have been a fan of Ashley Judd’s acting work since the mid-’90s, thanks to movies like Heat, Normal Life, Kiss the Girls, and a deleted scene from Natural Born Killers, so I’m on board to give this one a chance.

Lazareth was produced Robert Ogden Barnum and Eric Binns of The Barnum Picture Company. Vertical’s Peter Jarowey, Rich Goldberg, and Kristin Harris serve as executive producers alongside TPC’s David Gendron, Ali Jazayeri, Viviana Zarragoitia, and John Bails, and The Syndicate’s Michael Lurie and Jeffrey Giles. Vertical’s Sammi Farber is the associate producer.

Barnum had this to say about the project: “ We are thrilled to be partnered with Vertical again on a fantastic production. With Alec’s great script, direction and experience in this genre, coupled with the incomparable Ashley Judd leading the cast to bring his words to life, we fully expect audiences to embrace the film when it is released to market. “

Jarowey added: “ Rob Barnum came to us early with Alec’s impressive script and we jumped at the chance to work together again on such an edge-of-your-seat thriller. We are incredibly proud of the progress of our partnerships thus far in creating a streamlined process for fully financing projects. “

What did you think of the Lazareth trailer? Will you be watching this “edge-of-your-seat thriller” when it reaches theatres and VOD next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.