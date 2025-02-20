Leaving Neverland: A sequel to the bombshell Michael Jackson series in the works

Marvel’s TV department is using their new business model for development as they paused three supposedly greenlit projects.
February 20th 2025, 2:03pm
The controversial documentary, Leaving Neverland, is getting a sequel, but after a battle with the Michael Jackson estate HBO will not be airing it in North America.
February 20th 2025, 1:46pm
Omar Sy is set to star in a new series based on Netflix’s popular franchise, Extraction.
February 20th 2025, 1:26pm
A trailer has been released for the Peacock limited series Long Bright River, starring Amanda Seyfried and based on a Liz Moore novel
February 20th 2025, 12:17pm
Apple TV+ has unveiled the first images from the comedic sci-fi thriller series Murderbot, starring Alexander Skarsgard
February 20th 2025, 12:00pm
Explore the creativity and ingenuity of the modern world as Keanu Reeves and his business partner expand their brand to further aspects of life.
February 20th 2025, 11:53am
Joan Allen, Dan Stevens, Angela Bassett and an all-star cast leads a political thriller that does not live up to its intriguing premise.
February 20th 2025, 8:00am
Shōgun has been a massive success on the awards circuit, but the director of the original miniseries has some problems with it.
February 19th 2025, 5:37pm
It’s been two years since The Last of Us blew audiences away, but HBO has finally given an official release date for season 2.
February 19th 2025, 4:46pm
The SNL50 special was packed with alum for decades past, but there were major holes in the form of Aykroyd, Carvey and Hader.
February 19th 2025, 3:03pm
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE