Leaving Neverland: A sequel to the bombshell Michael Jackson series in the works

The controversial documentary, Leaving Neverland, is getting a sequel, but after a battle with the Michael Jackson estate HBO will not be airing it in North America.

About the Author

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.