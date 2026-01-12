Lee Cronin’s The Mummy confirms its title with the unveiling of its teaser trailer and poster

In June of 2024, it was announced that Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin had signed on to write and direct a new genre project for Atomic Monster, Blumhouse Productions, and New Line Cinema… and that December, we found out what that mysterious project is, as it was revealed that Cronin has come up with a new take on the concept of The Mummy ! Cronin confirmed, “ This will be unlike any Mummy movie you ever laid eyeballs on before. I’m digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and very frightening. ” The film is set to reach theatres on April 17, 2026 – and with that date swiftly approaching, a poster and teaser trailer have dropped online to confirm that the film’s title is Lee Cronin’s The Mummy (and not the rumored non-Mummy title that’s been circulating). The director has also shared a message that was presented in Morse code.

Cast

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy stars ack Reynor (Midsommar), Laia Costa (Victoria), May Calamawy (Moon Knight), Veronica Falcón (Queen of the South), Hayat Kamille (Vikings: Valhalla), and May Elghety (Clash). Details on their characters have not been revealed. We do know that Reynor will not be playing the mummy in this film.

It should be noted that, since the project is set up at New Line Cinema, this “new take on the horror trope revolving around the ancient mummified undead” has nothing to do with the classic Universal horror property. We heard back in May 2024 that there are three Mummy projects in development at Universal, including a prequel that screenwriter Wes Tooke is working on and a sequel to the Brendan Fraser films (those being The Mummy 1999, The Mummy Returns, and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor). It was recently confirmed that Fraser and Rachel Weisz are coming back for The Mummy 4, which has Radio Silence attached to direct from a script by David Coggeshall.

Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are co-financing Lee Cronin’s film. James Wan is producing alongside Jason Blum and John Keville. Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Macdara Kelleher serve as executive producers. Alayna Glasthal is the executive overseeing the project for Atomic Monster. Cronin’s Doppelgängers banner is also producing.

Morse Code

As The Hollywood Reporter put it, “Plot details are being kept in the sarcophagus but Cronin is hoping to breathe modern life into ageless evil.” But now, we have a synopsis: The young daughter of a journalist disappears into the desert without a trace—eight years later, the broken family is shocked when she is returned to them, as what should be a joyful reunion turns into a living nightmare.

Here’s the director’s Morse code message:

.. -. / .- -. -.-. .. . -. – / . –. -.– .–. – .. .- -. / -.-. .. …- .. .-.. .. –.. .- – .. — -. –..– / -.. .- .-. -.- / … .–. .. .-. .. – … / .- -. -.. / …- .. … .. — -. … / — ..-. / – …. . / -.. . .- -.. / .– . .-. . / -. . …- . .-. / .- -. / .. .-.. .-.. ..- … .. — -. .-.-.- / … — — . / – …. .- – / .–. .- … … . -.. / — …- . .-. / .– . .-. . / –. — -. . / ..-. — .-. . …- . .-. –..– / -… ..- – / .- -. / ..- -. .-.. ..- -.-. -.- -.– / ..-. . .– / .– . .-. . / -.-. — -. … ..- — . -.. / -… -.– / .- / -.. .- .-. -.- -. . … … / ..-. .- .-. / — — .-. . / . …- .. .-.. / – …. .- -. / .- -. -.– — -. . / -.-. — ..- .-.. -.. / …. .- …- . / . …- . .-. / .. — .- –. .. -. . -.. .-.-.- / – — -.. .- -.– / .. – / -… . –. .. -. … .-.-.-

Here’s the translation: In ancient Egyptian civilization, dark spirits and visions of the dead were never an illusion. Some that passed over were gone forever, but an unlucky few were consumed by a darkness far more evil than anyone could have ever imagined. Today it begins.

Are you interested in Lee Cronin’s The Mummy? Take a look at the poster, then let us know by leaving a comment below.