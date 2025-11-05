Horror Movie News

Legacy: Lucy Hale, Jack Whitehall, and Anjelica Huston star in David Slade horror film

Posted 5 hours ago
David Slade is currently in production on the horror film Legacy, starring Lucy Hale, Jack Whitehall, and Anjelica HustonDavid Slade is currently in production on the horror film Legacy, starring Lucy Hale, Jack Whitehall, and Anjelica Huston

David Slade, director of Hard Candy and 30 Days of Night, is currently in production on a horror film called Legacy, and Deadline reports that the cast is led by Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars), Jack Whitehall (Jungle Cruise), and Anjelica Huston (The Addams Family). Hale is a bit of a genre regular, having previously taken on roles in the likes of F*** Marry Kill, Truth or Dare, Fantasy Island, Fear Island, and Scream 4.

Scripted by Thomas Bilotta, Legacy is said to tell the story of a harrowing 24 hours surrounding two siblings and the passing of their estranged father. Any further details are being kept under wraps.

Chris Abernathy and Eric B. Fleischman’s Wonder Company is producing the film while Hale serves as an executive producer alongside Amanda Massetti, Jo Henriquez, Jan McAdoo, Stephen Braun, Ross Putman, James Harris, Mark Lane, and Bishal Dutta. Jess Varley and Bri Hennessey are co-executive producers.

Slade, who has also directed The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, Dark Harvest, episodes of Black MirrorBreaking Bad, Hannibal, and American Gods, and the interactive film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, among other credits, told Deadline: “I’m excited to be bringing this project to life and am loving working with Lucy, Jack and Anjelica. The underlying universal themes of fatherhood and family bonds spoke to me and my own experience directly. The question of ‘what would you do for your family?’ always intrigues me as a question to pose to audiences.

Fleischman and Abernathy added, “We’ve been long-admirers of David’s work and style, so this collaboration has been a very special process for us. David’s ability to craft commercial genre films that garner massive fanbases is a rarity and we look forward to audiences experiencing the nightmares he’s captured on film out here in the English countryside.

Legacy sounds interesting to me and I’ve been rooting for David Slade since the days of Hard Candy and 30 Days of Night, so I look forward to seeing how this one is going to turn out. Are you a fan of Slade’s work, and does Legacy sound like something you’d want to watch? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
