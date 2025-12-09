Leonardo DiCaprio says AI can be an enhancement tool, but will eventually turn into “internet junk”

Entertainer of the Year

Leonardo DiCaprio has been gaining a lot of recognition in this year’s One Battle After Another from acclaimed filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson. The film is leading in the recently announced nominations for the upcoming installment of the Golden Globes. Among those nominations, DiCaprio is up for an award in the category Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Musical or Comedy. Additionally, the Academy Award-winner was also recently named Time’s Entertainer of the Year. In a conversation with the publication, DiCaprio would add his perspective to the artificial intelligence boom in entertainment today.

Internet Junk

According to Deadline, the star recognizes that AI, with all its controversy, can still be a useful tool for filmmakers, but can never truly be art. DiCaprio explained,





It could be an enhancement tool for a young filmmaker to do something we’ve never seen before. I think anything that is going to be authentically thought of as art has to come from the human being. Otherwise — haven’t you heard these songs that are mashups that are just absolutely brilliant and you go, ‘Oh my God, this is Michael Jackson doing The Weeknd,’ or ‘This is funk from the A Tribe Called Quest song “Bonita Applebum,” done in, you know, a sort of Al Green soul-song voice, and it’s brilliant.’ And you go, ‘Cool.’ But then it gets its 15 minutes of fame and it just dissipates into the ether of other internet junk. There’s no anchoring to it. There’s no humanity to it, as brilliant as it is.”

He then added his pondering thoughts on the next growing change in the technology of cinema, “I was just thinking the other day, I wonder what the next most shocking thing is going to be in cinema. Because so much has been done that has moved the needle, and some of these directors are so talented right now and doing such a multitude of different things at the same time: What’s going to be the next thing that rattles people and shocks people cinematically?”

Titanic thoughts

Meanwhile, DiCaprio’s Titanic director, James Cameron, is a filmmaker who shares his sentiments that AI is a useful tool, but it can never replace humans. Cameron explained that AI can only compile from existing assets and can’t truly create from inspiration. He expounds, “What generative AI can’t do is create something new that’s never been seen. If you think about it, the models — it’s a magic trick, what they can do is quite astonishing. But the models are trained on everything that’s ever been done before that; it can’t be trained on that which has never been done. So you will innately see, essentially, all of human art and human experience put into a blender, and you’ll get something that is kind of an average of that. So what you can’t have is that individual screenwriter’s unique lived experience and their quirks; you won’t find the idiosyncrasies of a particular actor.”