Leonardo DiCaprio delivers an impassioned speech to Hollywood about the importance and power of creating films

Due to a political conflict in Venezuela, Leonardo DiCaprio was a surprise no-show at last night’s Palm Springs International Film Awards. However, rather than sitting out the celebration entirely, he recorded a message for the crowd that offered his thanks alongside an impassioned message about the importance of movie-making and theatrical experiences.

“I’m stuck on the East Coast,” DiCaprio said at the top of his message. “I wish I was there to celebrate with all of you. I’m truly grateful to be a part of it even from the distance.”

DiCaprio addresses PTA at the Palm Springs ceremony

DiCaprio received the Desert Palm Achievement Award during the ceremony. At that point, he addressed his One Battle After Another director, Paul Thomas Anderson, saying, “Thank you for inviting all of us into something bold and original, for never settling and for trusting the process enough to let the work become what it needed to be.”

DiCaprio recalls his early theater-going experiences

Seizing the moment, DiCaprio delved deep into his memory, recalling the days when his father would take him to the cinema, his first real exposure to movie magic. “My father used to take me to the movies at the Vista Theater in Los Angeles. I lived four blocks away and it’s now home to one of the last VistaVision projectors on earth. It was my neighborhood theater, it was where I first felt the power of cinema, and sitting in that dark room with my father, watching something bigger than myself, I realized how deeply movies can affect all of us.”

DiCaprio urges audiences to keep theaters alive

As if by an act of fate, Anderson shot One Battle After Another using VistaVision, “not out of nostalgia, but out of a belief, a belief in scale and texture, and in the idea that movies are still meant to be experienced together in a theater. Right now, that belief matters more than ever. Original films are harder to make and harder to protect, but movies still matter. Not content, but cinema. Stories made by people meant to be shared in a dark room in a communal experience.”

Leonardo DiCaprio missed tonight’s #PSIFF2026 due to restricted airspace amid the conflict in Venezuela so he sent in a recorded message. “I'm stuck on the East Coast,” said the One Battle After Another star who had been vacationing in St. Barths. He used a chunk of his speech to… pic.twitter.com/2lGLCdWlqp — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 4, 2026

Going to bat for theatrical experiences is a common trend (for lack of a more apt term) in Hollywood, ever since the COVID-19 pandemic devastated theater attendance in 2020. While audiences continue to flock to theaters for select theatrical experiences, Hollywood and theater owners continue to struggle to put asses in seats and convince people not to wait until films hit streaming services. Celebrities like Tom Cruise and Liam Neeson have implored people to support the art of filmmaking by attending theatrical screenings, but it’s an uphill battle. With any luck, DiCaprio’s words will reach the ears of those on the fence about using their hard-earned cash for theatrical experiences, convincing them to support the industry and keep it thriving.