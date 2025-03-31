Felipe Vargas no longer attached to direct Leprechaun reimagining

Felipe Vargas is no longer attached to direct the Leprechaun reimagining that’s in the works at Lionsgate and Vertigo

By

Back in June of 2023, it was announced that Lionsgate had given the greenlight to a new film in the Leprechaun franchise – a project described as a “reimagining,” with Felipe Vargas, director of the award-winning short film Milk Teeth, on board to direct. Nine months later, Vargas said he was hoping to do something gory, sexy, crazy, and elevated with the property… But it wasn’t to be. Our friends at Bloody Disgusting have learned that Vargas is no longer attached to direct the film.

Back in 2024, Vargas told Splattercast, “I’m so honored to be on that project. It’s such a cool franchise. To me what makes the franchise so special is that it really is limitless. It doesn’t need to be grounded. It can just be gory, sexy, crazy. … I would love for it to be scary as hell and also hilarious. I think we’re going back to a lot of the roots of Leprechaun in a lot of different ways, which I’m really excited about. But I think you also want to bring on a new audience. So it’s a really tricky one to figure out.” He said he wanted to give the film an “elevated vibe” and that he thinks practical effects are very important for the project.

Mike Van Waes, who wrote the novel Peeves and has worked on the upcoming live-action Lilo & Stitch movie, has written the screenplay for the new Leprechaun. Plot details are being kept under wraps. 

Roy Lee, whose producing credits include Barbarian and the recent It films, is producing the new Leprechaun through his company Vertigo Entertainment, alongside the company’s Miri Yoon. Meredith Wieck and Jon Humphrey were said to be overseeing for the project Lionsgate.

Since the Leprechaun reimagining announcement was first made, Vargas has been focused on his feature directorial debut, the high concept horror film Rosario. That movie is set to reach theatres on May 2nd, and then Vargas will be moving on to something that doesn’t involve a leprechaun.

Now, we wait to see who will be replacing Felipe Vargas at the helm of the Leprechaun reimagining. Who would you like to see direct a Leprechaun movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Bloody Disgusting
Tags: , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
CinemaCon posters promote Eli Roth's The Horror Section projects and the Jordan Peele-produced horror film Him
CinemaCon posters promote Eli Roth, Jordan Peele horror projects
Felipe Vargas is no longer attached to direct the Leprechaun reimagining that's in the works at Lionsgate and Vertigo
Felipe Vargas no longer attached to direct Leprechaun reimagining
A trailer has been released for the horror film Rosario, starring Emeraude Toubia and David Dastmalchian. Coming to theatres in May
Rosario trailer: high concept horror film starring Emeraude Toubia reaches theatres in May
A24 has shared a poster for Bring Her Back, the second film from Talk to Me directors Danny and Michael Philippou
Bring Her Back: second film from Talk to Me directors unveils a poster; new trailer coming tomorrow
View All

About the Author

17089 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Leprechaun News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles