Liam Hemsworth Finally Debuts as Geralt: The Witcher Season 4 Premieres October 30

Toss a coin to your Witcher — even if he looks a little different these days. Yes, that’s right: Netflix has released the first official footage of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Season 4, along with the official premiere date. While we got the first official image of Hemsworth over a year ago, this is the first time we’ve seen actual footage. The new season is set to drop on October 30th.

It’s actually taken a while for us to get this first look at Hemsworth in the role. Believe it or not, Hemsworth taking over from Henry Cavill was first announced three years ago — before Season 3 even premiered. That season, which saw Cavill return as Geralt, came out in the summer of 2023, yet it’s still taken over two years for new episodes to arrive.

Here’s the official logline:

After the Continent-altering events of Season Three, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good…

The series is being billed as a two-season journey, with Hemsworth also signed on for Season 5, which will presumably wrap up the story. Laurence Fishburne also joins the series as Regis. The show has remained popular on Netflix, even if fans were lukewarm on Season 3. In fact, there were rumors that Cavill himself was unhappy with the direction the show was taking, which may have led to his departure.

Don’t feel too bad for Cavill, though — his long-gestating Highlander remake is finally moving forward, with filming set to begin in early 2026. (It would have started sooner if not for a recent injury.)

Here’s the poster:

Are you looking forward to The Witcher Season 4, even without Cavill? Let us know in the comments.

