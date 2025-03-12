Disney’s Lilo & Stitch trailer brings the magic and mayhem of the animated classic into live-action

Get ready to have some fun in the sun with Disney’s Lilo & Stitch trailer! Today, the mouse-eared studio debuted the first full trailer for its live-action adaptation of its 2002 animated classic, and it’s a sugar rush of alien antics, invasion, and people no longer knowing what a dog looks like. The latest trailer features familiar beats from the animated film but adds new life to the setup with gorgeous Hawaiin locales, hilarious sight gags, and fast-paced action that will entertain audiences of all ages.

Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo in reimagining Disney’s beloved animated adventure. Other players include Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Courtney B. Vance, Sydney Agudong, and Chris Sanders as the voice of Stitch. The plot focuses on a young, parentless girl who adopts a “dog” from the local pound, utterly unaware that it’s supposedly a dangerous scientific experiment that’s taken refuge on Earth and is now hiding from its creator and those who see it as a menace. Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch will be in theaters during the same Memorial Day window as Tom Cruise’s latest stunt spectacular, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning.

Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) directs Lilo & Stitch from a script by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, based on a previous draft by Mike Van Wess. Disney announced the studio’s live-action Lilo & Stitch in February 2018, but footage of Stitch bursting through the film’s logo debuted at 2024’s D23 conference. Lilo & Stitch joins the studio’s long list of live-action remakes after adaptations like Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Aladdin, Dumbo, Mulan, and The Little Mermaid. Disney won’t stop there, of course. Live-action versions of Bambi, Peter Pan, and Moana are also in the works, with Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui for Moana.

Before Stitch runs amok in theaters on May 23, 2025, Disney’s Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, prances into theaters on April 30, 2025. Box office tracking for Snow White appears grim, but Disney has a way of surprising audiences. Perhaps there’s more than meets the eye for Snow White, and we’ll all be pleasantly surprised.

What do you think about Disney’s Lilo & Stitch trailer? Let us know in the comments section below.