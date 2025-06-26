Disney officially announces Lilo & Stitch 2 with an chaotic video of Stitch burning rubber in a Power Wheels-style Convertible

Disney’s Stitch is far from done causing chaos at the box office, as the mouse-eared studio confirms Lilo & Stitch 2 is in development. On Thursday, Walt Disney Pictures announced Lilo & Stitch 2 with a video featuring Stitch racing through the Disney Studios backlot in a powder-pink Power Wheels-style Convertible. While ripping through the various stages on the property, Stitch idles in front of Stage 2, the number glowing as the little blue alien warns audiences to “Get ready.” Excited by the prospect of returning to the silver screen for another live-action adventure, Stitch burns rubber, leaving tracks that spell Lilo & Stitch 2.

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch recently banked $923M globally, making the live-action remake of the studio’s 2002 animated classic the second-highest-grossing MPA movie after Legendary’s A Minecraft Movie ($954M). To offer some perspective, the original Lilo & Stitch earned $274.7M at the global box office.

Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo in a reimagining of Disney’s beloved animated adventure. Other players include Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Courtney B. Vance, Sydney Agudong, and Chris Sanders as the voice of Stitch. The plot focuses on a young, parentless girl who adopts a “dog” from the local pound, utterly unaware that it’s supposedly a dangerous scientific experiment that’s taken refuge on Earth and is now hiding from its creator and those who see it as a menace.

Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) directs Lilo & Stitch from a script by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, based on a previous draft by Mike Van Wess. Disney announced the studio’s live-action Lilo & Stitch in February 2018, but footage of Stitch bursting through the film’s logo debuted at the 2024 D23 conference. Lilo & Stitch joins the studio’s long list of live-action remakes after adaptations like Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Aladdin, Dumbo, Mulan, The Little Mermaid, Snow White.

I doubt anyone is surprised that Disney is announcing Lilo & Stitch 2 before the live-action remake exits theaters. The movie made money hand over fist, and critics and families love it. While Disney’s Snow White bombed at the box office, Lilo & Stitch is likely to keep them in the live-action remake business, though they’ll want to choose their titles carefully.