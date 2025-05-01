Movie News

Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible on track to score the biggest Memorial Day box office ever

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning could make box office history during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend! According to analysts, Disney and Paramount might light the fuse on another Barbenheimer-like moment for audiences and theater owners desperately trying to put butts in seats.

According to estimates, Lilo & Stitch could bank $120 million during its four-day opening, giving Disney one of its most successful live-action hits at the box office. Meanwhile, the National Research Group says Lilo & Stitch could go as high as $130 million if the movie hits with audiences.

Elsewhere, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning could give the Tom Cruise-led franchise its best opening ever with an $80 million debut. That’s much more than the previous film’s $54.7M opening. $80 million also sees Final Reckoning surpassing the $61.2 million launch for Mission: Impossible – Fallout. National Research Group says The Final Reckoning could net as much as $88 million during its Memorial Day weekend debut.

If you combine those two estimated totals, you end up with the most successful Memorial Day weekend box office in cinematic history. For the moment, the highest-grossing Memorial Day launch at the box office belongs to Fast & Furious 6, which peeled out to $117 million. Then, add the $50 million take for The Hangover Part III, and you’ve got $306 million in ticket sales when not adjusted for inflation.

What would you call the Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning mash-up? It’s a mouthful, but I will refer to it as The Final Stitchening. Is that bad? Probably. Whatever.

While film releases have been sketchy lately, movies like A Minecraft Movie, Sinners, and the re-release of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith are tearing up the charts, breathing life into an industry gasping for air. I hope Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning exceed Memorial Day box office expectations. The more films succeed, the healthier the film industry becomes. Go to the movies during Memorial Day weekend if you plan to see either film so that we can boost those numbers!

