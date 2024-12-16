Lisa Kudrow fears that Robert Zemeckis’ film, Here, can be seen as an endorsement of AI

The Friends star has seen what the capabilities of AI technology can do on a film like Here and fears what may come from it.

Robert Zemeckis has been on the forefront of many technological wonders in the making of his films, dating back to the complicated filming process of Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, which involved the tireless effort to combine live-action elements interacting with animated characters. Recently, Zemeckis showed ambition again with his film, Here. In this movie, he reunites with his Forrest Gump actors to show the events in the life of a couple from teen age to old age. This included using AI-assisted technology to de-age Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

Deadline has recently reported that the Friends star, Lisa Kudrow, has viewed this movie as a worrying endorsement for the use of AI, just as the strikes from the Actor’s guild recently fought to keep it regulated. She spoke about the issue on a recent episode of Armchair Expert podcast. Kudrow explained, “They shot it, and they could actually shoot the scene and then look at the playback of them as younger, and it’s ready for them to see.” She continues, “And all I got from that was, this is an endorsement for AI and oh, my God. It’s not like, ‘Oh, it’s going to ruin everything,’ but what will be left? Forget actors, what about up-and-coming actors? They’ll just be licensing and recycling.”

She, then, went on to say, “Set that completely aside, what work will there be for human beings? Then what? There’ll be some kind of living stipend for people, you won’t have to work? How can it possibly be enough?”