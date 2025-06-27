Lisa Kudrow’s The Comeback gets revived for a third and final season at HBO

Lisa Kudrow and HBO aren’t letting the Friends star’s cult comedy go without a proper goodbye, and so it is that The Comeback is getting revived for a third and final season. The series, created by Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow, celebrated the 20th anniversary of its launch earlier this month, making today’s news monumental for fans. The revival speaks to the show’s lasting appeal, Kudrow’s endearing screen presence, and HBO’s desire to bring a familiar face back for more much-needed laughs.

The third and final season of The Comeback heads to production this summer for a 2026 HBO and HBO Max debut. In The Comeback, Lisa Kudrow plays Valerie Cherish, an ex-A-list celebrity attempting to rekindle the flame of her once prominent acting career with nothing but a camera crew and some determination.

“Valerie Cherish has found her way back to the current television landscape. Neither of us are surprised she did,” King and Kudrow said about The Comeback returning to the airwaves.

Dan Bucatinsky (Valerie’s publicist, Billy Stanton), Laura Silverman (reality TV show producer, Jane Benson), and Damian Young (Valerie’s husband, Mark Berman) will also reprise their fan-favorite roles in the new season. King, Kudrow, John Melfi, and Bucatinsky produce the new season.

“No matter what the industry throws at her, Valerie Cherish is a survivor. On the 20th Anniversary of her debut, Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow have brilliantly scripted her return to HBO, and we can’t wait to see that,” said Amy Gravitt, EVP, HBO & Max Comedy Programming.

Lisa Kudrow recently played Lydia Morgan in the Netflix whodunnit TV series No Good Deed, telling the story of three families trying to buy the same 1920s Spanish-style villa that they think will solve all their problems. Linda Cardellini, O-T Fagbenle, Abbi Jacobson, Denis Leary, Poppy Liu, Teyonah Parris, Ray Romano, Luke Wilson, and Wyatt Aubrey complete the primary cast of the darkly comedic series.

Kudrow also appears in the Max supernatural horror movie The Parenting. In it, a couple rents a countryside house for a weekend with their parents and then discovers a 400-year-old poltergeist inhabiting it. Kudrow stars alongside Nik Dodani, Brandon Flynn, Brian Cox, Edie Falco, Dean Norris, Vivian Bang, Parker Posey, and more.

