New poster and stills released of Sam Raimi-produced thriller, Locked, starring Anthony Hopkins and Bill Skarsgård

Anthony Hopkins and Bill Skarsgård star in the new minimalist thriller that comes from producer Sam Raimi and the director of Brightburn.

Car-jackers beware. Hannibal Lector himself is administering a new brand of punishment in the upcoming thriller from producer Sam Raimi. Locked is directed by David Yarovesky, who has collaborated with James Gunn on the film Brightburn and also directed the disco-centric music video for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 titled “Guardians Inferno.” Yarovesky directs from a script written by Michael Arlen Ross, who penned Turistas. The thriller is small-scale and only features Bill Skarsgård and Anthony Hopkins in the cast.

The official synopsis reads,
“From producer Sam Raimi (Evil Dead, Drag Me to Hell) comes a relentless horror-thriller where luxury becomes deadly. When Eddie (Bill Skarsgård) breaks into a luxury SUV, he steps into a deadly trap set by William (Anthony Hopkins), a self-proclaimed vigilante delivering his own brand of twisted justice. With no means of escape, Eddie must fight to survive in a ride where escape is an illusion, survival is a nightmare, and justice shifts into high gear.” Joining Raimi on the producing block are Ara Keshishian, Peter Jákl, Zainab Azizi and Sean Patrick O’ Reilly.

Meanwhile, Hopkins recently played King Herod in the biblical thriller, Mary, that’s directed by DJ Caruso, whose credits include DisturbiaEagle Eye and the Vin Diesel actioner xXx: Return of Xander Cage. He joine newcomer Noa Cohen, who played the titular role. Cohen was chosen after a worldwide casting search and happened to grow up an hour away from where Mary was born in Israel. Watch our interview with them HERE.

Check out more stills from Locked and the official poster below. The film hits theaters on March 21st.

