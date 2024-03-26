Luc Besson’s La Femme Nikita shoots to 4K Blu-ray in June

Luc Besson’s 1990 movie La Femme Nikita will be headed to 4K Blu-ray in June, giving fans a new transfer of the action-thriller.

4K just got a whole lot sharper, as Sony will release Luc Besson’s 1990 action-thriller La Femme Nikita on the format in June, joining other Besson films like 1994’s The Professional and 1997’s The Fifth Element on the format. This release — which comes in a slick steel book — is restored from the original camera negative, with a 4K image that boasts 2160p Ultra High Definition.

Here is Sony’s official writeup for the movie: “From director Luc Besson (The Fifth Element) comes the must-see thriller about a vicious street punk turned sexy, sophisticated and lethally dangerous assassin. Starring Anne Parillaud, Jeanne Moreau and Jean Reno, La Femme Nikita is “slick, stylish and tremendously entertaining” (The New York Times)! Rescued from death row by a top-secret agency, Nikita (Anne Parillaud) is slowly transformed from a cop-killing junkie into a cold-blooded bombshell with a license to kill. But when she begins the deadliest mission of her career, only to fall for a man who knows nothing of her true identity, Nikita discovers that in the dark and ruthless world of espionage, the greatest casualty of all…is true love.”

Unfortunately for fans of La Femme Nikita, the disc has zero special features. This is a bit disappointing, especially since the 2008 Blu-ray (also from Sony) also lacked supplemental material.

La Femme Nikita has a strong following, spawning a remake in 1993 called Point of No Return, the double shot of which we named as some of the essentials to watch alongside John Wick: Chapter 4. It, too, launched a pair of TV adaptations; first there was USA’s namesake version in the late ‘90s into the early 2000s with Peta Wilson, followed up by The CW’s Nikita (so named for the movie’s French title), which lasted four seasons.

Star Anne Parillaud was married to Besson during filming; the couple divorced the following year.

La Femme Nikita will arrive on 4K Blu-ray on June 11th.

Will you be picking up La Femme Nikita on 4K? Which other Luc Besson movies do you hope to see make their way to the format? Let us know in the comments section below!