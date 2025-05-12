TV Trailers

Omar Sy channels Carmen Sandiego for an elaborate game of hide-and-seek in the Lupin Part 4 announcement teaser

Sacré bleu! It’s time to get your magnifying glass, follow the clues, and expect the unexpected because Omar Sy (Shadow Force, Jurassic World, Transformers: The Last Knight) is returning to Netflix as Assane Diop for Lupin Part 4, now in production in Paris! It’s been a hot minute since we followed Lupin into the unknown. Still, the gentleman thief is ready to take fans on a mysterious adventure through the streets of Paris, France. Bring your wits and suspicions, and prepare for clever misdirects, shady characters, and dastardly villains.

Inspired by the legendary Arsène Lupin, the Lupin saga has established itself as one of the most popular non-English productions in Netflix’s history. With its first three parts occupying the third, sixth, and tenth places in the historical rankings, the French series gathers a large and engaged audience on an international scale.

In today’s announcement teaser for Lupin Part 4, Omar Sy’s Assane gives Carmen Sandiego a run for her money as he hops from one iconic Paris location to the next, always one step ahead and out of reach. After visiting various hot spots around the “City of Love,” we catch Assane at the world-famous Eiffel Tower, his long coat billowing in the wind and a smile on his face.

“I often say that Lupin is an extraordinary plaything,” said Sy. “I find great joy in it every time. Together with Netflix, Carrousel, and Gaumont, we’ve invested the time needed to raise our ambitions and deliver even more surprises and enjoyment, both for us and the audience. The fresh energy from Carrousel Studios aligns perfectly with this vision. I’m eager to share the new episodes with as many people as possible.”

Lupin is freely inspired by the work and character ‘Arsène Lupin’ created by Maurice Leblanc. George Kay created the series in collaboration with François Uzan, with the participation of Marie Roussin, Florent Meyer, and Tigran Rosine. Edouard Salier, Everardo Gout, and Hugo Gelin direct the eight-episode series, written by Mathilde Arnaud, Jean-Yves Arnaud, Florent Meyer, Tigran Rosine, and Pennda Ba. Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab, Shirine Boutella, Théo Christine, and Laïka Blanc-Francard join Omar Sy as primary cast members. Gaumont produces the series in collaboration with Carroussel Studios. Are you excited about a Lupin Part 4 announcement teaser emerging from the shadows? Let us know in the comments section below.

