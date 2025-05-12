Madonna to go over the borderline with director Shawn Levy for a limited series about her life at Netflix

The Queen of Pop, Madonna, is ready to vogue for Shawn Levy‘s (Deadpool & Wolverine, The Adam Project, Free Guy) camera for a limited series about her life and music on Netflix! According to Deadline, the in-demand director is teaming up with Madge to bring her storied life to the small screen. The duo’s limited series project is unrelated to the Madonna feature biopic, previously developed at Universal, with Julia Garner lined up to play the Queen of Reinvention.

Madonna and Shawn Levy’s biographical limited series is in early development. There’s no word on which decades of Madonna’s journey the presentation will focus on. However, Garner and The Material Girl are close, and the Ozark and Fantastic Four: First Steps actress could play the icon in Levy’s limited series. Deadline says Garner’s involvement comes down to availability, though it’s never as simple as that. However, given Madonna and Garner’s close relationship, the three-time Emmy winner could prioritize the Madonna biopic. While Madonna did co-write the would-be feature focusing on her life, there’s no word on whether she’ll pick up the pen for Levy’s limited series.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna said in 2020 regarding the feature-length project.

Madonna’s impact on the entertainment industry is almost impossible to describe. Her influence flows through generations, with artists like Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, and Dua Lipa citing Mo as inspiration for exploring the pop stratosphere. In her heyday, Madonna redefined what it meant to be a woman in the music industry. Her sex-positive messaging, provocative music videos (“Human Nature,” anyone), and take-no-shit attitude broke the mold, making men uncomfortable, women feel empowered, and music executives count their cash. Hailed by her fans as the Queen of Reinvention, Madonna has taken on several personas throughout her storied career. Mothers used to warn their daughters about Madonna’s scandalous behavior while secretly wanting to be her. Celebrated for her musical prowess, raw sexual energy, and ability to adapt to the times, Madonna is a legend through and through.