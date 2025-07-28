Julia Garner says the Madonna biopic is still happening

The Madonna biopic—originally set to be written and directed by the pop icon herself—had been in development for quite some time before reports emerged that it had been scrapped. However, Madonna hinted at a potential revival last year, revealing that the script was undergoing rewrites. Now, star Julia Garner has confirmed that the Madonna biopic is still moving forward.

“ That’s supposed to still happen, ” Garner said on the SmartLess podcast. “ Anything that’s great… I feel like it takes a long time. ”

The Fantastic Four actress added that she is “ such a fan of Madonna ” after growing up listening to the pop star. When she was told that they were making a Madonna biopic, she knew she had to audition. The process was particularly intense, especially as she had to sing and dance in front of Madonna herself. “ I kind of just wanted to see if I could do it, ” Garner explained, “ because I wasn’t a trained dancer and I had to learn how to dance and then dance in front of her and convince her that I can dance, basically, and sing. And sing with her! “

Garner added that she tried to channel Madonna going into the audition. “ OK, what would Madonna do? Which is convince you that she deserves, you know, to be in this room, and I owned it, ” she said. “ I was kind of like, ‘You can take it or leave it, but if you leave it, if I leave, then that’s on you.’ “