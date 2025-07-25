Marvel Studios may not have a panel at the San Diego Comic-Con this year, but they do have a movie that has made its way out into theatres just in time for Comic-Con weekend: The Fantastic Four: First Steps ! We’ve seen the early reactions and we know what JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray thought of the movie (you can read his 8/10 review HERE) – and now we want to know, what did you think of The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

There have been several attempts to bring the Fantastic Four to the screen over the years, to varying levels of success. Roger Corman produced a low budget adaptation of the comic book back in 1994, but it was never officially released. (You can find it if you really want to see it, though.) Tim Story directed two big budget Fantastic Four movies that were released by 20th Century Fox, Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007). In 2015, Fox gave the property to Josh Trank so he could bring a reboot to the screen… and that just turned out to be a collection of bad ideas. The Fantastic Four movies have never fully lived up to the potential of the concept and characters. Now, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the characters have come home to Marvel Studios and are officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The hope was that this would turn out to be the Fantastic Four movie we’ve been waiting for all along. Did you think it was?

The film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner as the Shalla-Bal version of the Silver Surfer. Additionally, the great Ralph Ineson plays Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds. Paul Walter Hauser Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles also joined the cast of the retro-future movie, and Matthew Wood provides the voice of the robot H.E.R.B.I.E. John Malkovich was in the cast, but didn’t make it into the finished film.

The official synopsis for The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer. And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps launches Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision) from a script by Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer.

