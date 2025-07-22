Fantastic Four: First Steps Review – The Best Marvel Movie in Years?

PLOT: The Fantastic Four faces their greatest challenge yet when the world-devouring Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his herald, Shalla-Bal (Julia Garner), set their sights on Earth-828 as their next target.

REVIEW: As Deadpool himself pointed out in Deadpool & Wolverine, the MCU has been in a bit of a slump lately. Aside from bright spots like Deadpool & Wolverine and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, most Marvel films in recent years have underperformed — some disastrously. The Marvels tanked, and even seemingly safe bets like Thunderbolts underperformed, leaving many to wonder if the MCU’s golden era is over. While it’s too soon to say whether Fantastic Four: First Steps will be a financial hit, creatively it’s the best Marvel movie in a long time — and a stellar way to introduce Marvel’s First Family to the cinematic universe.

Under the direction of WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman, Fantastic Four: First Steps is a stripped-down, character-driven superhero film that feels fresher and more visually inventive than the increasingly formulaic output we’ve seen from Marvel lately. With a top-tier cast and a clear creative vision, Marvel finally cracks a franchise that’s long eluded Hollywood — after two much-maligned but profitable Fox adaptations in the 2000s and a 2015 reboot so bad it ended careers.

One of the film’s smartest choices is skipping yet another retelling of the origin story. Instead, it uses a clever faux documentary — introduced after an effective cold open — to fill us in. The story picks up with the Fantastic Four already beloved as protectors of Earth-828, a stylized alternate Earth that feels plucked from the JFK-era early ’60s.

The casting is spot-on. Pedro Pascal brings genuine pathos to Reed Richards, the world’s smartest man, burdened by an unrelenting awareness of worst-case scenarios. Vanessa Kirby grounds the film as Sue Storm, radiating warmth and emotional depth. Much of the plot revolves around her pregnancy, with their unborn child possibly holding the key to the salvation of their planet — or its destruction. Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach steal the show as Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm. They’re hilarious and endearing as bickering buddies, but the film doesn’t ignore the loneliness and alienation Grimm experiences due to his mutation. Johnny could’ve easily been a one-note hothead, but his bond with Shalla-Bal (the movie’s take on the Silver Surfer) adds unexpected emotional weight.

The film also shines technically. The production design is rich and stylized, the cinematography by Jess Hall is top-tier, and Michael Giacchino’s retro-tinged score is catchy and evocative. Many have said that a Fantastic Four movie should feel like a live-action Incredibles — and this one comes close. It feels more epic than most recent MCU entries, especially with its IMAX-enhanced visuals and surprisingly polished CGI. That said, the Silver Surfer design could use work — Julia Garner essentially looks like herself dipped in chrome, and a more alien aesthetic might have been stronger.

Ralph Ineson makes for one of the MCU’s more menacing villains, portraying Galactus not as a cackling monster but as a being tortured by his endless hunger. Paul Walter Hauser also leaves a memorable mark in a small role as Mole Man, giving the character a vocal cadence that channels Orson Welles — a great fit for the film’s retro tone.

All in all, Fantastic Four: First Steps surprised me. I’ve been burned out on both Marvel and superhero films in general, but this one got me to care again. And for the first time in ages, a Marvel mid-credits scene actually got me excited about what’s next.