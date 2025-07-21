Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Theo on The Cosby Show, dead at 54

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for playing Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, has reportedly passed away at the age of 54. According to an unconfirmed report obtained by TMZ, the actor tragically died from an accidental drowning.

Warner was a household name for anyone who grew up in the 1980s, portraying Cliff Huxtable’s (Bill Cosby) only son, Theo. Over the course of the series, Theo evolved from a mischievous class clown into a mature psychology major and devoted teacher. His struggles with academics were said to be inspired by Cosby’s real-life son, Ennis, who himself died young.

In recent years, The Cosby Show has all but disappeared from pop culture due to Bill Cosby’s fall from grace. Convicted of aggravated sexual assault and sentenced to three years in prison, Cosby has faced a long list of allegations, casting a long shadow over the once-revered sitcom. Warner acknowledged the complicated nature of his relationship with Cosby in interviews, stating that while he could not defend Cosby’s actions, he also found it difficult to completely denounce the man who played such a formative role in his life and career.

Outside of The Cosby Show, Warner led what many considered an exemplary life. He managed to avoid the common pitfalls of child stardom, thanks largely to the guidance of his mother, Pamela Warner. Her savvy handling of his finances led to the release of her 2024 book, A Parent’s Guide to Managing Showbiz Kids.

Warner also enjoyed a long and steady acting career. He starred opposite the late Luke Perry in the post-apocalyptic series Jeremiah, became a favorite of producer Ryan Murphy—with roles in The People vs. O.J. Simpson, 9-1-1, and American Horror Story: Freak Show—and was a regular on the medical drama The Resident.

It’s unfortunate that the legacy of The Cosby Show has been so deeply tarnished, as the outstanding work of its supporting cast—including Warner—often goes unrecognized today. A gifted actor and one of the brightest child stars of his generation, Malcolm-Jamal Warner leaves behind a legacy that extends far beyond his most famous role.

Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace.