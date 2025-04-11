Samuel L. Jackson to wage war against a corrupt billionaire in the Tim Story-directed Western Man of War

If you think Samuel L. Jackson is a badass now, wait until his upcoming character hears that a corrupt billionaire is sticking his greedy fingers into his beloved town in Georgia. Money can buy you many things, but shelter from Jackson’s wrath is not one of them. According to Deadline, Samuel L. Jackson will join Tim Story (The Blackening, Ride Along 3, 72 Hours) for Man of War, an upcoming Western about protecting one’s stomping grounds from the clutches of a money-grubbing, gentrification-happy opportunist.

Tim Story directs Man of War from a script by Sheldon Turner. The story finds Jackson playing “a newly retired and long-revered general who returns to his hometown in rural Georgia after the death of his wife to find it in the throes of corruption, gentrification and racism. Using battle-honed strategy and combat skills, he’ll wage all-out war against the town and the billionaire exploiting it.”

Some of Tim Story’s past film projects include Fantastic Four, Barbershop, Taxi, and more. In 2019, he partnered with Samuel L. Jackson for the Shaft reboot, which features Jackson as the beloved badass John Shaft. Story has many feature-length projects on the horizon, including Ride Along 3, starring Kevin Hart, Ice Cube, and Tika Sumpter. He’s teaming up with Hart again for the comedy 72 Hours, which focuses on a 40-year-old executive who ends up at a three-day bachelor party with twenty-somethings after being mistakenly included in their group text. Story is also tipping his silver top hat for the long-gestating Monopoly movie, which, again, stars Kevin Hart. The film, based on the beloved friendship-ending board game, centers on a boy from Baltic Avenue on a quest to make a fortune.

Before the projects mentioned above, Story recently completed work on The Pickup, an action comedy film starring Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer, Pete Davidson, and Eva Longoria. In The Pickup, a man falls head over heels for a mysterious woman, only to get tangled up in an unexpected robbery scheme that spirals into chaos and comedy.

