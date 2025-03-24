Kevin Hart is reteaming with Ride Along director Tim Story for a movie about bachelor party debauchery titled 72 Hours

Bachelor parties are a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, a carefree night out with friends is a great way to celebrate an oncoming and exciting chapter of your life. On the other hand, festivities can easily take a turn for the worse if too many drugs, poor life choices, and depleted bank accounts come into play. How do you keep a clear head while trying to get blazed and blitzed? Kevin Hart is about to find out after reteaming with Tim Story (Ride Along, Barbershop, The Blackening) for 72 Hours, an upcoming film that finds Hart’s character summoning his strength for bachelor party shenanigans.

In 72 Hours, Kevin Hart plays a “a 40-year-old executive who hopes to save his flailing career by joining a group of twentysomethings on a wild three-day bachelor party, after he’s inadvertently added to their group text.” The movie falls under a partnership where Sony Pictures will offer the project to Netflix as part of a first-look streaming deal.

Tim Story directs 72 Hours from a script by Matt Mider, Kevin Burrows, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. Hartbeat, Davis Entertainment, Counterbalance, and Will Packer will produce, with Ross Fanger executive producing. The initial draft by Hurwitz and Schlossberg has been kicking around for a while, but the project gained new momentum when Hart agreed to star.

After joining forces for multiple films and comedy projects, Tim Story and Kevin Hart are old friends, including Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only, The Roast of Tom Brady, Me Time, and Lift. Lift performed exceedingly well for Netflix after debuting with 32.8 million views and 58.5 million hours viewed in its first three days of release. Given their successful track record and Hart’s talent for over-the-top situational comedy, Kevin Hart fans are likely to watch the duo’s next project. I can already hear Hart’s high-pitched freak-outs about getting in over his head as he tries to hang alongside a group of rowdy dudes in their 20s.

Thankfully, I still remember my bachelor party. It involved a kick-ass dungeon-style escape room, axe-throwing, sushi, and a video game tournament, which I won. You guys, it was so sweet. My final match was up against a complete tool at the party. He was so pissed when I snatched victory away from him. That moment still makes me smile. Mwuahaha!