Man on Fire TV series adds Alice Braga, Scoot McNairy, and Paul Ben-Victor to the cast

Back in 1980, author Philip Nicholson, writing as A. J. Quinnell, introduced the world to a man named Creasy, an American-born former French Foreign Legion soldier, in the pages of his novel Man on Fire . While Creasy would return for four more novels – The Perfect Kill (1992), The Blue Ring (1993), Black Horn (1994), and Message From Hell (1996) – it’s Man on Fire that has received the most attention over the year, being turned into a film that starred Scott Glenn in 1987 and one that starred Denzel Washington in 2004. Now, Man on Fire is serving as the basis of a Netflix TV series that’s set to star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman) as Creasey – and The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that Alice Braga (Queen of the South), Scoot McNairy (Speak No Evil), and Paul Ben-Victor (Nobody Wants This) have signed on to play recurring roles on the show.

We previously heard that Bobby Cannavale, who recently starred in the hit Netflix series The Watcher, will be a guest star. Cannavale is taking on the role of Paul Rayburn, an “ ex-Special Forces soldier who possesses a unique ability to read people. He is charming, nurturing, and protective of those he cares for. Despite his warm, fatherly nature, his years of service in the field have given him an acute awareness of violence and human behavior. Quick-witted and incredibly intellectual, he is likely to have all the answers, and if not, he will find them. ” Also in the cast is Billie Boullet, who played Anne Frank in the recent Nat Geo limited series A Small Light. Boullet’s character here is Poe Rayburn, who has “ the lanky lines of someone growing at a rapid and confusing pace and the attitude that comes with it. She is unhappy about moving to Brazil because of her parent’s decision, spending her days with her wealthy international classmates until a tragic incident changes her perspective on family and life. As the only witness to a terrifying event, Poe quickly learns that her only ally is John Creasy. “

Here’s the logline for the show: Once a high functioning and skilled Special Forces Mercenary, known for surviving even the most desolate of situations, Creasy (Mateen) is now plagued with intense PTSD. Determined to overcome his personal demons, he sets out on a path to redemption. But, before he can adjust to this new life, he finds himself back in the fire, fighting harder than ever.

Alice Braga’s character is Valeria Melo, “ a professional driver with family connections to a gang that runs a favela in Brazil. Creasy hires her and quickly comes to rely on her as he tries to protect a young girl while pursuing terrorists. ” Scoot McNairy will be playing Henry Tappan, “ an intelligent and calculating CIA field agent stationed in Brazil. ” Paul Ben-Victor is Moncrief, the director of the CIA.

Kyle Killen (Fear Street) is the writer, executive producer, and showrunner – and if you’re a Quinnell fan who has seen enough of the Man on Fire story of the years, you might be glad to hear that Killen is working elements of the novel The Perfect Kill into this eight-episode show as well.

Are you looking forward to the Man on Fire TV series? What do you think of Alice Braga, Scoot McNairy, and Paul Ben-Victor joining the cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.