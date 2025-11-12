Mandakini: Priyanka Chopra Jonas slings bullets in a saree for the next action-packed film from RRR director SS Rajamouli

Without question, one of 2022’s most thrilling films was RRR, an action-packed roller coaster from director SS Rajamouli, starring N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan. RRR took the world by storm with its over-the-top presentation, outstanding performances, lively soundtrack, and unforgettable fight choreography. Since its release, fans have been eagerly awaiting to discover what Rajamouli would do next. Today, we have our answer, with a jaw-dropping poster for Mandakini, an upcoming action film starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The new Mandakini poster features Priyanka as a badass, wearing a yellow saree, her feet sandaled, as she lets loose with one bullet after another. If you look closely, you can see bullets whizzing past Priyanka’s study frame, a few catching her flesh as they fly by at blinding speed.

“Globe Trotter” (official title to be announced) is an original action-adventure epic following heroes on a series of perilous missions around the world. This is the first look at global cinema icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas as her character Mandakini. The film is helmed by acclaimed writer/director SS Rajamouli (RRR) and also starring superstars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

While we don’t know much about the story yet, Mandakini it is the biggest Indian production of all time and is a globe-trotting adventure inspired by the Indiana Jones and James Bond franchises.

Earlier, on Mahesh Babu’s 50th birthday, Rajamouli unveiled the actor’s first look — a rugged chest adorned with a rudraksh mala, trishul, and Nandi pendant — sparking buzz about the film’s mythological elements.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will also feature as Kumbha, described by Rajamouli as “sinister and ruthless,” with his look showing him seated in a high-tech wheelchair dressed in black.

The makers announced that the official title and first glimpse of Globetrotter will be revealed on November 15, 2025, at a grand launch event in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, to be live-streamed on JioHotstar.

Are you excited to learn more about Mandakini? What do you think about the film being partly inspired by Indiana Jones, James Bond, and African exploration adventures? Have you experienced RRR yet? Let us know in the comments section below.