Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Margo’s Got Money Troubles sets release date, reveals first look

As we barrel through December, counting the days until the holiday madness truly begins, networks and streamers are working overtime to maintain a stranglehold on people’s attention spans by teasing projects set for release in 2026. Today, Apple TV is sharing a first look at Margo’s Got Money Troubles, a new drama series starring Elle Fanning (The Neon Demon, Predator: Badlands, Maleficent) and Michelle Pfeiffer (Batman Returns, The Fabulous Baker Boys, The First Lady) coming to the streaming network next year.

What’s Margo’s Got Money Troubles about?

Here’s the official synopsis for Margo’s Got Money Troubles, courtesy of Apple TV:

“A bold, heartwarming, and comedic family drama following recent college dropout and aspiring writer, Margo (Elle Fanning), the daughter of an ex-Hooter’s waitress (Michelle Pfeiffer) and ex-pro wrestler (Nick Offerman), as she’s forced to make her way with a new baby, a mounting pile of bills and a dwindling amount of ways to pay them.”

Who stars in the new comedic drama?

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Rufi Thorpe, Margo’s Got Money Troubles also stars Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation, Devs, The Umbrella Academy) as Jinx, Margo’s dad. In addition to the three leads, the comedic drama also features Nicole Kidman, Greg Kinnear, Michael Angarano, Thaddea Graham, Lindsey Normington, Marcia Gay Harden, and Rico Nasty, completing the cast.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles hails from A24 and David E, Kelley, who serves as showrunner and writer. He also executive produces alongside Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning, and Brittany Kahan Ward for Lewellen Pictures; Kidman and Per Saari of Blossom Films; and Matthew Tinker for David E. Kelley Productions. Pfeiffer, Thorpe, Eva Anderson, and Boo Killebrew also serve as executive producers. Dearbhla Walsh is directing the pilot in addition to executive producing.

When does the show premiere on Apple TV?

Margo’s Got Money Troubles launches with three episodes on Apple TV on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. New episodes will debut on the streamer on Wednesdays until May 20, 2026.

Between the show’s stellar cast and relatable premise (who among us isn’t hurting for money), I think I might need to renew my Apple TV subscription to check this out. What do you think about the setup and cast of Margo’s Got Money Troubles? Let us know in the comments section below.

Check out today’s first look images below:

