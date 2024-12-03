Margot Robbie says full frontal scene in The Wolf of Wall Street was her idea

Margot Robbie made quite the impression with her breakout role in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, which included a full frontal nude scene. While speaking with Ben Mankiewicz on the Talking Pictures podcast, the actress revealed that this scene was actually her idea, although she wasn’t thinking about how “ everyone is going to see this ” at the time.

“ [Scorsese] said, ‘Maybe you can be wearing a robe if you’re not comfortable.’ But that’s not what she would do in that scene, ” Robbie said. “ The whole point is that she’s going to come out completely naked—that’s the card she’s playing right now. “

The actress also explained how she stood out during her audition for the role — by slapping Leonardo DiCaprio. The scene which she was reading called for their characters to kiss, but Robbie had another idea. “ I thought, ‘I could kiss Leonardo DiCaprio right now, and that would be awesome. I can’t wait to tell all of my friends this,’ ” Robbie said. “ And then I thought nah. And just walloped him in the face. It was dead silent for what felt like an eternity but was probably three seconds. “

Robbie continued, “ They just burst out laughing. Leo and Marty were laughing so hard. They said, ‘That was great.’ I was thinking, ‘I’m going to get arrested, I’m pretty sure that’s assault or battery. Not only will you never work again, actually you will go to jail for this, you idiot.’ And also ‘why did you have to hit him so hard? You should have done it lighter.’ “