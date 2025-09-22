Marlon Wayans reacts to HIM reviews, compares reception to classics like White Chicks

Early on, HIM was being considered as a potential awards contender, especially since Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions were behind it. Some were even wondering if Marlon Wayans(!) could she been in the discussion. But now that HIM is sitting at less than 30% on Rotten Tomatoes, we know it’s not going to be heading to any awards season endzones. But Wayans still thinks you should consider seeing it in theaters to get ahead of any potential cult status it may achieve.

Marlon Wayans recently took to social media to not only urge you check out HIM but also defend the modern reception of other critical flops he was tied to. “Just to be clear…I respect critics. Their job is to Critique. I respect their work. It shapes our industry. But an opinion does not always mean it’s everyone’s opinion. Some movies are ahead of the curve. Innovation is not always embraced and art is to be interpreted and it’s subjective. I’ve had a career of making classic movies that weren’t critically recieved and those movies went on to be CLASSICS. So don’t take anyone’s opinion just go see for yourself. Love to all. Him in theaters now.”

In his post, which coincided with the wide release of HIM, Marlon Wayans showed screenshots of the Rotten Tomatoes pages for White Chicks, Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, Scary Movie 2, Scary Movie, and A Haunted House, which collectively have an average of around 24% on the review fanbase site. You can read our 5/10 review of HIM here.

And while the Scary Movies have their following (enough so that they are just to be hype for the sixth installment out next year) and Don’t Be a Menace… has a small following, lumping your latest movie in with trash like White Tricks and A Haunted House (who even remembers this?) — not to mention labeling them as “classics” — may not be the best strategy. For what it’s worth, HIM would end up opening at #2 with $13.5 million.

Did you catch HIM in theaters? What did you think of it compared to the critical consensus?