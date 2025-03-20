Ted Sarandos says Marvel was too “thrifty” at Netflix

When it comes to Marvel on TV, it’s really between two camps: Netflix and Disney+ – well, at least that’s how it used to be when Netflix had shows like Daredevil, Luke Cage and Jessica Jones. But now that Disney+ is the streaming home of all things Marvel, Netflix has to look elsewhere. Even still, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has some thoughts on how his own Marvel shows stack up with what Disney+ has done.

For starters, Sarandos can’t deny the success of many of Marvel’s Disney+ shows, although he did take a poke at the fact that they don’t release their streaming numbers like Netflix does. But one key difference he found was the crossroads of budget and creativity, saying, “On our shows, we were dealing with the old Marvel television regime, which operated independently at Disney. And they were thrifty. And every time we wanted to make the shows bigger or better, we had to bang on them. Our incentives were not well aligned. We wanted to make great television; they wanted to make money. I thought we could make money with great television.” Just for comparison’s sake, the budget for season one of Netflix’s Daredevil was pegged upwards of $56 million, while some reports have put Disney+’s Born Again around $200 million.

Sarandos continued on his point about Netflix’s priorities for Marvel properties, adding, “You want to work with people whose incentives are aligned with yours. When people are producing for you, they’re trying to produce as cheaply as possible. My incentive is to make it as great as possible. That’s a lesson that I take forever. As producers, whatever [Marvel] didn’t spend, they kept. So every time we wanted to add something to the show to make it better, it was a fistfight.”

Netflix removed all of its Marvel shows in 2022. Meanwhile, Disney+ has Daredevil: Born Again out now (read our review here), with Ironheart due out in June – and that’s not even mentioning the wealth of shows they have lined up to premiere or continue as part of Phase Six.

Who do you think ultimately has done the best job with Marvel: Netflix or Disney? What has been the best show so far?