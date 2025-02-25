Charlie Cox praises Marvel for making the decision to completely retool Daredevil: Born Again

While reshoots are usually seen as an omen, Charlie Cox was very complimentary to Marvel for making a tough decision for the quality of the show.

The nine-episode first season of the Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 4 – and reactions to the first two episodes of the show, which is a continuation of the Netflix Daredevil series and picks up five years later, say those episodes get things off to a great start! Many have glowed about the returning show’s unrelenting rawness, all while it still found a way to mature from its initial run on Netflix. After the news that Marvel Television decided to take the show back to square one during the strikes, it’s seeming like the move is paying off after the positive first impressions.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox is applauding Marvel’s tough decision to undertake a massive overhaul of the continuing series after Kevin Feige and execs were not happy with the direction. Cox told THR at the show’s premiere,

One of the most amazing things about working for this company was their ability to look at what we were making, listen to the things Vince and I had to say about it and pivot; decide you know what, this isn’t quite the right direction and we know how we can change it and make it better. I don’t know many companies that would do that — that takes a lot of personnel, it takes a lot of money, so it’s so cool to be standing here today and feeling thrilled with the product, that we ended up in the place we wanted to be.”

His co-star, Vincent D’Onofrio, would also speak highly about the support that they received from “all the big bosses all the way down to the crews” and, in particular, the fans who “made their voices really loud for us and it’s really pretty amazing that we’re here and it has a lot to do with them.” Cox would add, “I don’t think without them that we’re stood here right now, honestly.”

In Daredevil: Born Again, Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner. Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman & Chris Ord, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.