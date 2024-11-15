Marvel Zombies voice cast announced with Awkwafina, Elizabeth Olsen, Florence Pugh and more shambling into the MCU series

While everyone’s enjoying the new Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Marvel Studios is ready to unleash hordes of infected and bitey superheroes onto Disney+ with Marvel Zombies. The animated mayhem shambles onto the streaming platform in October 2025, but Marvel wants to spill the beans about the anticipated project’s voice cast.

Bryan Andrews (Primal, Jackie Chan Adventures) directs Marvel Zombies from a teleplay written by Zeb Wells, based on a story by Andrews and Wells. While there’s no official plot synopsis, the title gives us all we need, more or less. I’ll bet every long box in my comic book collection that a Marvel hero gets infected by a nasty virus, becomes zombified, and then passes the disease on to others. I’m sure there are more twists and turns, but zombie stories are usually a by-the-numbers affair.

Regarding the Marvel Zombies voice cast, the studio revealed an exciting list of Marvel alums, including Awkwafina, Elizabeth Olsen, David Harbour, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Randall Park, Hailee Steinfeld, Dominique Thorne, Iman Vellani, and Todd Williams, who voice Rick Mason in Insomniac’s 2020 Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game.

Speaking with The Direct last year, Iman Vellani offered her impression of what fans can expect from the show, including the story focusing on Vellani’s Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel.

“We’ve done the whole thing. It was amazing. It was so much fun. And I love—there are a lot of cool characters in the Marvel Zombies show,” said Vellani. “And Kamala is kind of the center of the show. They described it to me, it’s like, ‘She’s basically the Frodo of the story.’ And I was like, ‘That’s amazing.’ And I get to interact and meet all these people along her journey. And, yes, they’re only the voices, and I don’t get to hear their voices in real-time. But just, it’s my fantasies, right? Like, knowing Kamala is going to interact with some really cool people, even if it’s just animation, is so special in a lot of ways.”

Iman Vellani’s enthusiasm for Marvel Zombies is infectious (see what I did there), and I can’t think of a better character to lead Marvel’s upcoming animated apocalypse. Vellani’s genuine love for the Marvel Cinematic Universe reminds us what it’s like for the MCU to still be a magical corner of Hollywood.

Are you excited about the Marvel Zombies voice cast? Will other actors show up to voice their respective characters? Who do you want to see battle zombie hordes or become one of the infected? Let us know in the comments section below.