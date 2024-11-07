Amazon MGM Studios celebrates N7 Day by announcing that a Mass Effect TV series is finally in the works

Happy N7 Day, everybody! Bioware asked Mass Effect fans to temper their expectations for this year’s celebration of the beloved science-fiction action RPG franchise, knowing details about the next chapter of the video game series remain secret. However, it’s not N7 Day without a surprise or two, and today, Amazon MGM Studios shared that a Mass Effect TV series is finally in the works.

Daniel Casey (F9: The Fast Saga) will write and executive produce the series alongside Karim Zreik for Cedar Tree Productions, with Avi Arad and EA’s Michael Gamble also executive producing. Studios tried multiple times to launch a Mass Effect TV series but failed. Plot details for Amazon’s version are kept under lock and key, letting imaginations run wild concerning the show’s tone, direction, and story.

Mass Effect took the video gaming community by storm in 2007. The game promised to carry player decisions across multiple series installments, directly affecting the story’s outcome. Despite the game’s best efforts, the cause-and-effect elements needed to be improved. Still, the game offered players a unique landscape, compelling characters, tight gameplay (after a few patches), and the chance to have limited creative control of the journey. Mass Effect quickly became a critical darling, amassing great reviews and fandom as tenacious Kingdom Hearts and Elder Scrolls enthusiasts. Mass Effect 2 followed in 2010, with Mass Effect 3 in 2012. Unfortunately, Mass Effect 3 underwhelmed players, forcing Bioware to course-correct with 2017 Mass Effect: Andromeda. The franchise also has multiple mobile titles, including Mass Effect Galaxy, Mass Effect Infiltrator, and Mass Effect Datapad.

The first three installments of the Mass Effect series revolve around Commander Shepard, a human soldier in the 22nd century trying to save humanity from a race of aliens known as the Reapers. Players choose the lead character’s sex at the start of the first game, so both male and female versions of the character exist. Bioware is developing a new game in the Mass Effect series, with players climbing the walls for any details about its release. Not today, my friends. Not today.

