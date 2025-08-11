Max Minghella is reportedly closing in on a deal to join DC’s Clayface

A few months ago, Speak No Evil director James Watkins was hired to take the helm of DC’s Clayface after Mike Flanagan was originally developing the project. It was, then, recently learned that Tom Rhys Harries (Kandahar) had signed on to star in the film as the titular character. Additionally, Mickey 17‘s Naomi Ackie was also announced to secure the lead female role in the film. And just last week, there was talk that Harries might be joined in the cast by Max Minghella (Spiral: From the Book of Saw).

Deadline is now updating that Minghella is currently in talks to join the film, but a deal has not yet been closed. Max Minghella is reportedly in the mix to play John, a detective and fiancé to Caitlin Bates, who’s suspicious of his fiancée’s relationship with Matt Hagen/Clayface. James Gunn has admitted that he had no intention of making a Clayface movie as part of the DCU until he saw Flanagan’s script. He said, “I didn’t plan on making a Clayface movie. Mike came in. He pitched this wonderful idea. I was like, ‘Damn, I can’t believe you got me to want to make a Clayface movie.’ But he’s got to write the script and who knows how that’s going to work. He goes and he writes the script. First draft is great. Second draft is even better. And then I’m like, ‘Let’s do it.’ So we found a place for it because if there’s quality stuff, we can find a way to work it in.“