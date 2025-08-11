Max Minghella is reportedly closing in on a deal to join DC’s Clayface

A few months ago, Speak No Evil director James Watkins was hired to take the helm of DC’s Clayface after Mike Flanagan was originally developing the project. It was, then, recently learned that Tom Rhys Harries (Kandahar) had signed on to star in the film as the titular character. Additionally, Mickey 17‘s Naomi Ackie was also announced to secure the lead female role in the film. And just last week, there was talk that Harries might be joined in the cast by Max Minghella (Spiral: From the Book of Saw).
Deadline is now updating that Minghella is currently in talks to join the film, but a deal has not yet been closed. Max Minghella is reportedly in the mix to play John, a detective and fiancé to Caitlin Bates, who’s suspicious of his fiancée’s relationship with Matt Hagen/Clayface. James Gunn has admitted that he had no intention of making a Clayface movie as part of the DCU until he saw Flanagan’s script. He said, “I didn’t plan on making a Clayface movie. Mike came in. He pitched this wonderful idea. I was like, ‘Damn, I can’t believe you got me to want to make a Clayface movie.’ But he’s got to write the script and who knows how that’s going to work. He goes and he writes the script. First draft is great. Second draft is even better. And then I’m like, ‘Let’s do it.’ So we found a place for it because if there’s quality stuff, we can find a way to work it in.“
According to Nexus Point News, Tom Rhys Harries’ character is Matt Hagen, who “debuted in Detective Comics #298 in 1961 and was created by Bill Finger and Sheldon Moldoff. Hagen was originally a treasure hunter who transformed into Clayface after an encounter with protoplasm.” Many expected him to be playing Basil Karlo, who “debuted in Detective Comics #40 in 1940 and was created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane. In the Golden Age, Karlo was a disgraced actor who donned the costume of a character he portrayed known as Clayface and sought to murder the crew and cast of the remake of a film he once starred in.” A couple weeks ago, it was reported that Naomi Ackie (I Want to Dance With Somebody) is the top choice to play the female lead. Nexus Point News confirms that Ackie has been offered the role of Caitlin Bates, Matt Hagen’s love interest and doctor.