The Batman Part II script is reportedly worth the wait, and it features Robin

Almost three and a half years have gone by since the release of director Matt Reeves’ The Batman. It’s been a long wait, but Reeves and co-writer Mattson Tomlin were finally able to turn in the script for The Batman Part II recently, putting the project on track for a spring 2026 production start and an October 1, 2027 theatrical release. We don’t know what the story will be (beyond the expected, “Batman fights crime in Gotham City”) or who the villain is, but industry scooper Jeff Sneider of The InSneider has heard that the script was worth the long wait… and it features the Robin character!

David Zaslav, the CEO and President of Warner Bros. Discovery, has said that “ James Gunn is busy preparing the next installments of the DC super family, including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (2026), Clayface (2026) and the next Wonder Woman. In addition, The Batman II (2027) is preparing to begin shooting next spring, among several other projects in development. The 10-year vision for the DC universe also includes an exciting array of television projects, including The Penguin, the upcoming new season of Peacemaker, and the debut of Lanterns in 2026. In a precise and measured way, the DC franchise will increasingly overlay across the studio’s broader efforts: from film and TV to consumer products, games, experiences and social. ” While Gunn has said that The Batman and its sequel are “Elseworlds” projects that are separate from the DC Universe he’s building, there have been some rumblings that WB executives would like these films to be part of the DCU.

Whether or not it’s part of the DCU, The Batman Part II is sounding promising. Sneider reports, “ I sat down with a well-placed source this week and asked about The Batman sequel, and this person told me that the script was ‘worth the wait.’ They described it as a ‘big swing’ for director Matt Reeves and his co-writer, Mattson Tomlin, and said that the duo is ‘really going for it’ with the uncompromising sequel, which is expected to be just as dark as its 2022 predecessor, which grossed $772 million worldwide. They also mentioned that the character of Robin is part of the script, which should pique the interest of agents across Hollywood. I didn’t press for too many more details, but it sounded like everyone at DC Studios is extremely pleased with the direction Reeves is going with The Batman Part II now that the script has been turned in. “

Are you looking forward to The Batman Part II? What do you think of the idea that it could introduce Robin into the world Reeves established with the first film – and do you think these movies should be part of the DC Universe instead of being “Elseworlds” side projects? Let us know by leaving a comment below.